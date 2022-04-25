What is creatine for? See why it helps improve physical performance and what side effects if not taken correctly!

What will you know!

Garanhuns (PE), Sunday, April 24, 2022, by Wéverton Rodrigues – The kidneys and liver are the organs in the human body that produce creatine. Despite this, it is common to make use of the supplement of creatine to assist in the performance of physical activities. Discover, in Home and Recipes, What is creatine for and how to use it!

It is necessary to emphasize the importance of taking creatine with medical advice. This is because the substance can have side effects, especially if not taken in adequate amounts, such as compromising the health of the kidneys and also causing stomach discomfort. Now, let’s understand the benefits of its consumption!





Various benefits for the body

According to an article published on 04/2022 by the website your health, creatine is a substance whose function is to provide energy to the muscles. By favoring the development of fibers, it ends up helping to gain muscle mass. Thus, when athletes or sportspeople make use of the supplement, they seek to improve physical performance, thus reducing the risk of injury.





What is creatine for anyway?

physical performance

The use of creatine is linked, first of all, with improved performance in physical activities, especially performance related to strength training. By providing energy to muscle fibers, the substance ends up helping against fatigue.

Prevention

Another benefit of creatine is linked to the prevention of both muscle diseases. Since it helps improve muscle strength, as well as chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease, as it can help with lean mass gain and also improve bone density.

How to take creatine

Supplementation ends up being the most common way to take creatine, especially due to the increase in the number of people who practice physical activities, especially in gyms. Generally, the use is made for 3 months with an amount that can vary between 2 and 5 grams of the substance daily.

Overload supplementation ends up being another use option. It consists of using a higher dosage of creatine to saturate the substance in the muscle at the beginning, with a reduction for 12 weeks.

