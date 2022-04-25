WhatsApp now hides “last seen” from certain people

If you want to avoid annoying people, you can hide the information of specific contacts by creating a new chat window with them and then immediately hiding them. THE Whatsapp has been working on making this feature available for a few months now.

They added it to the trial version of the app this weekend, so you can try it out and hopefully convince your friends to do it too!

See also: WhatsApp by subscription? Company prepares paid package with extra resources

If you’re on the trial version, open a chat and tap the three-dot menu button at the top right of the screen. Then select “Settings”.

From here, choose “Privacy Settings”, which will take you to a screen that offers information options visible to your contacts.

If you are using an iPhone, you can test the feature in the beta version of WhatsApp if it has already been released for your platform. It hasn’t been announced for most Android platforms at this time, but the functionality is already present on Windows Phone and BlackBerry.

The function has been in development since November last year. At that time, a specialized website revealed the “My contacts except…” option in the “Last seen” settings. When adding contacts to the exception list, only the people added will have access to the visa information last.

So if you don’t share your viewing status, other people won’t be able to see you on your phone, so if your contacts don’t know if you’re online, they can’t control what you’re doing on WhatsApp. It is worth remembering that when you include a contact in this list, their information will also be unavailable to you.

Other new messenger features

Some users are complaining about the recent update that brought a redesigned contacts screen with their most frequent contacts and recent chats.

The messaging app will release a beta update soon so you can send your messages much more easily and to anyone. This functionality comes at a time when many users were looking for ways to control their privacy in relation to some of their contacts.

The “last seen” feature was developed with the aim of bringing people together and even serving as safety information in some cases, but unfortunately it ended up being used negatively by many users.

Given that this feature can be used negatively by some and positively by others, the platform understood that the best solution was to allow users to choose who they want to share the status with.