WhatsApp stops working on some cell phones; see if yours is affected

The messenger has stopped working on some devices since November 2021. See if your device is included in the list.

The incompatibility of some cell phone models with the new version of WhatsApp can already be observed in some models. The company that manages the application had informed that from November 2021, due to updates, the WhatsApp would stop working on some phones.

This change was carried out gradually and, today, several outdated devices can no longer rely on the messaging application. According to the app’s support site, Android smartphones with an OS earlier than OS 4.1, iPhones with an OS earlier than iOS 10, and KaiOS devices earlier than 2.5.0 are no longer compatible plus the messenger.

Also according to WhatsApp, the choice of compatible operating systems takes place by verifying which devices and software are the older and with fewer users. In addition, it is also considered analysis from which devices do not have the latest security updates or functionality needed to run the messenger.

WhatsApp: on which devices does the app no ​​longer work?

According to the company that manages the app, check which versions do not support WhatsApp updates:

Apple models

iPhone SE;

iPhone 6S;

iPhone 6S Plus.

Samsung models

Galaxy Trend Lite;

Galaxy Trend II;

Galaxy S3 mini;

Galaxy Xcover 2;

Galaxy Core;

Galaxy Ace 2.

LG models

Lucid2;

Optimus F7;

Optimus L7 II;

Optimus F6;

Enact;

Optimus L4 II Dual;

Optimus F3;

Optimus L4 II;

Optimus L2 II;

Optimus F3Q;

Optimus F5;

Optimus L3 II Dual;

Optimus L5 II;

Optimus L5 Dual;

Optimus L3 II;

Optimus L7 II Dual.

Sony models

Sony Xperia Miro;

Sony Xperia Neo L;

Xperia Arc S.

Models from other brands