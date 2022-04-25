WHO confirms 169 cases and one death from mysterious hepatitis

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that at least one infant death was caused by “acute hepatitis of unknown origin”, and at least 169 cases were reported in children in 12 countries. The country where the death took place was not disclosed.

The UN health agency said that as of 21 April, acute cases of hepatitis of unknown origin had been reported in the UK (114), Spain (13), Israel (12), the US (9), Denmark (6) , Ireland (5), Netherlands (4), Italy (4), Norway (2), France (2), Romania (1) and Belgium (1).

Credit: JohnnyGreig/istock WHO confirms one child death from hepatitis of unknown cause

The reported cases were in children aged between one month and 16 years. Also according to the WHO, 17 required liver transplantation.

Many cases have reported gastrointestinal symptoms including abdominal pain, diarrhea, and vomiting before the presentation of severe acute hepatitis.

The common viruses that cause acute viral hepatitis (hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E viruses) were not detected in any of these cases.

There is a suspicion that the disease may be triggered by a new strain of adenovirus, a virus of the common cold, or even the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization said the adenovirus had been detected in at least 74 cases. Covid-19 infection was reported in 20 of those tested and 19 cases had a co-infection with covid-19 and adenovirus.

Credit: Mseidelch/istockThe World Health Organization monitors investigations

Alert

The UN health agency said it is closely monitoring the situation and working with British health authorities and other partners.

Meanwhile, US health officials have sent out a national alert urging doctors to watch out for symptoms of pediatric hepatitis, possibly linked to a cold virus.