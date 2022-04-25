WHO monitors 169 cases of acute hepatitis; there is a report of a death

International authorities are investigating the increase in cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children and young people up to 16 years of age. Initially reported in the United Kingdom until April 8 – where more than a hundred cases are still concentrated – the notifications already reach other European countries, in addition to the United States and Israel. Until Friday, 21, there were at least 169 cases in at least thirteen countries, according to the latest bulletin released this Saturday, 22, by the World Health Organization (WHO). At least one death was reported, however, there are no details on the victim’s history.

In addition to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland (114), cases have been reported in Spain (13), Israel (12), the United States (9), Denmark (6), Ireland (less than 5), the Netherlands (4), Italy (4), Norway (2), France (2), Romania (1) and Belgium (1).

So far, seventeen children need liver transplantation. According to the WHO, hepatitis is an inflammation that affects the liver caused by a variety of infectious viruses (viral hepatitis) and non-infectious agents. The infection can lead to a number of health problems, which can be fatal. The common viruses that cause acute viral hepatitis (hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E viruses) were not detected in any of these cases.

Although the syndrome affects patients up to 16 years of age, most cases are in the 2 to 5 year old range. The picture of European children is one of acute infection. Many have jaundice, which is sometimes preceded by gastrointestinal symptoms – including abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting -, especially in children up to 10 years of age. Most cases did not have fever.

Although adenovirus is currently hypothesized as an underlying cause, it does not fully explain the severity of the clinical picture. Infection with adenovirus type 41, the type of adenovirus implicated, has not previously been associated with such a clinical presentation.

“Adenovirus was detected in at least 74 cases, and of the number of cases with information on molecular tests, 18 were identified as F type 41. SARS-CoV-2 was identified in 20 cases of those tested. In addition, 19 were detected. with a SARS-CoV-2 and adenovirus co-infection,” he said in a statement.

Adenoviruses are common pathogens – organisms that are capable of causing disease in a host – that usually cause self-limiting infections. They spread from person to person and most commonly cause respiratory illnesses, but depending on the type, they can also cause other illnesses such as gastroenteritis (inflammation of the stomach or intestines), conjunctivitis (pink eye) and cystitis (bladder infection).

According to the WHO, there are more than 50 immunologically distinct types of adenoviruses that can cause infections in humans. Adenovirus type 41 usually presents as diarrhea, vomiting, and fever, often accompanied by respiratory symptoms.

The potential emergence of a new adenovirus, as well as co-infection with covid-19, needs to be further investigated. The hypotheses related to the side effects of vaccines against the new coronavirus are not currently taken into account, as the vast majority of affected children are not of an eligible age to be immunized. Other infectious and non-infectious explanations need to be excluded to fully assess and manage the risk, as per the WHO.

In case of suspicion, blood tests (with initial experience that whole blood is more sensitive than serum), serum, urine, stool and respiratory samples, as well as liver biopsy samples (when available) are recommended. , with further characterization of the virus, including sequencing.

It is worth emphasizing that simple preventive measures for adenoviruses and other common infections involve regular hand washing and respiratory hygiene.

In addition to the WHO, countries that have registered cases are also monitoring the situation. The priority is to determine the cause of these cases to further refine control and prevention actions.

According to the entity, it is still unclear whether there has been an increase in hepatitis cases or an increase in awareness of notifications. Although adenovirus is a possible hypothesis, investigations are ongoing to discover the source of the infection.

For now, there is no guidance to restrict travel to countries with cases of the disease.