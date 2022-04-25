With midnight parade, North Korea celebrates 90 years of its army | World

In an attempt to show force, North Korea held a nighttime military parade on Monday to celebrate the 90th anniversary of its army. The Korean People’s Revolutionary Army took place in a square in Pyongyang and featured several missiles in addition to drones, light shows and fireworks, according to information from the South Korean government.

Last week, experts already predicted that the country would use the date to show off the military might of the Armed Forces, which has been trying to show the world its warlike capabilities.

North Korea releases video showing new missile launch

In March, the country’s President Kim Jong-un tested an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time since 2017, and released an edited video of footage from the test.

According to information obtained by the South Korean government, Monday’s parade includes about 20,000 troops and some of North Korea’s biggest weapons, including the Hwasong-17 international ballistic missile, tested in March, as well as supersonic missiles. and launched from submarines.

South Korean website NK News, which monitors North Korean activities, said 12 luminous objects, drones and a high-altitude helicopter flew over the country’s capital during the parade.

According to South Korea, the parade started at 10 pm local time (10 am GMT) at Kim Il Sung square in the capital Pyongyang.

The nuclear-armed communist government often celebrates special dates or commemorations with large military parades, which begin with military parades, led by infantry marches, followed by armored vehicles and culminating in the missiles that Pyongyang boasts about.

International observers often closely monitor these events to try to find out about the latest North Korean weapons developments.

North Korea has held just three nighttime military parades in recent years, and state media reported on the events only the next day. This Monday’s parade (25) was also not announced by the local media.