Without investments, Brazil loses ground to other emerging countries – News













Without sufficient investments to accelerate and make the economy more competitive, Brazil has lagged behind its international peers. From 1980 to 2019, the country invested 49 times the volume of 1979. In the same period, considering other emerging nations, the multiplier was 249 in India; 202 in South Korea; and 66 in South Africa. In the US, that number was 81.

The results partly explain the weak economic performance, low productivity and lower Brazilian competitiveness in recent years. Worse, there is little expectation that this situation will change in the short and medium term.

A survey by the Brazilian Association of Infrastructure and Basic Industries (Abdib) shows that, in 1979, Brazil invested, in updated values, R$ 930 billion. Between 1980 and 2019, the volume totaled BRL 45 trillion.

If the country had followed the path of India, for example, the investment would have exceeded R$ 200 trillion in the period.

“We were left behind. Brazil stopped investing trillions of reais in recent years, which has distanced the country from other nations”, says the director of Planning and Economy at Abdib, Roberto Guimarães. According to him, if the same model is applied in relation to industrial production, the result will be similar.

Brazilian industrial production would have had an additional BRL 6.5 trillion if it had grown like South Korea, between 2010 and 2021. Regarding Mexico, BRL 5.1 trillion, or 2.9 times. With regard to South Africa, we would have doubled production.

The difficulty of investment generates a vicious circle in the economy. GDP does not grow because investments do not take off, and companies do not make new investments due to low growth expectations.

“A country that grows little is a country that demands little, and that determines the investment”, says the president of the consultancy Inter.B, Claudio Frischtak.

