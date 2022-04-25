World Meningitis Day: learn about the main symptoms of the disease and how to prevent it | Federal District

Meningitis is an infectious disease caused by a virus, bacteria or fungus that can lead to death ( see symptoms below ). According to experts, the most effective way to combat the disease is vaccination, which is available in dozens of public health units in the Federal District.

The World Day to Combat Meningitis, celebrated this Sunday (24), deals with the importance of raising awareness of the disease. According to the Department of Health, all age groups can be affected by the disease, however, children under five are the most affected.

The most serious type of the disease is bacterial, mainly meningococcal, which, along with pneumococcal, are considered the most serious forms of the disease. According to infectious disease specialist Maria Isabel de Moraes Pinto, meningitis is curable, but early diagnosis is essential for successful treatment and reduction of sequelae.

According to the specialist, immunization is the best way to prevent meningitis, and therefore, keeping the vaccination record up to date is essential. “Being vaccinated against a disease that can be so serious is essential”, she reinforces.

Among the main symptoms of bacterial meningitis, whose causative agents are meningococcal, pneumococcal and hemophilic bacteria, are:

High fever;

Headache;

Neck stiffness;

malaise;

Nausea and vomiting,

According to the Department of Health of the DF, signs such as drowsiness, mental confusion and reddish and/or purplish spots on the patient’s skin may also appear. Over time, some more serious symptoms of meningitis can develop. These include seizures, delusions, tremors, and even coma.

Meningitis is a contagious disease, and transmission occurs through the respiratory route from person to person, through droplets of secretion from the nose and throat when talking or coughing.

In the Public Health Centers of the Federal District there are five types of vaccines that help protect against the various types of meningitis:

Meningococcal C conjugate vaccine: protects against disease caused by the bacterium Neisseria meningitidis serogroup C. 10 valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine: protects against invasive diseases caused by the bacterium Streptococcus pneumoniae, including meningitis. Pentavalent vaccine: protects against invasive diseases caused by the bacterium Haemophilus influenzae serotype b, such as meningitis, and also against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough and hepatitis B. BCG vaccine: protects against severe forms of tuberculosis, including tuberculosis meningitis. The schedule is a single dose. Triple viral vaccine: protects against meningitis caused by the mumps, measles and rubella virus, as a complication of these diseases.

To prevent against the disease, in addition to keeping the vaccination card up to date, measures such as:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol gel;

Maintain strict hygiene of household items;

Do not share objects for personal use;

Cover your mouth when coughing and sneezing;

Avoid direct contact with the exposure of respiratory droplets and saliva from patients.

Doctors also recommend keeping environments airy and well ventilated, especially classrooms, workplaces and public transport.