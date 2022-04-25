World’s oldest woman dies, but Brazilian women ‘challenge’ record

The Japanese woman recognized as the oldest person in the world died at the age of 119. Kane Tanaka lived in the Fukuoka region of southwestern Japan. Now, the Guinness Book, the book of records, has announced that it will investigate who will fill the post left by her.

Even before Tanaka died, Brazil already had two Brazilian women who stood out for their longevity, including ‘challenging’ the Japanese record.

In the city of Pilar, in Maceió, retired and former farmer Josefa Maria da Conceição completed another year of life in February and, according to her family, reached 120. In an interview with UOL in 2019, she described herself as “very well in health” and was lucid in her speeches.

Having given birth to 22 children, 13 of them lived past six months, but only four survived. One of them is Cícera Rosane da Silva, 75, who takes care of her mother and said, at the time, that she doesn’t give a lot of work and is well behaved, despite a habit of Josefa’s that is not well regarded by Cícera: smoking.

Tobacco, they say, is not one of those industrialists “full of junk”, but of straw, according to the centenarian. “I don’t like that cigarette, I never have.”

In terms of food, she prefers “a chicken without the skin, a lean meat, a beef jerky in beans, white rice. Or eat a cookie, bread, nothing wrong”, reported her daughter.

While some smoke, others don’t even drink.

While Josefa has a habit of smoking, Isabel Alves de Carvalho, who also says she is 120 years old, refuses tobacco and drink to stay alive and be one of the oldest people in the world.

Isabel is a resident of Bacabal (MA) dedicated to the evangelical church, of which she became faithful 50 years ago, and tutor Maria Reis said that she never consumed alcoholic beverages or smoked because of it.

Dedicated to the evangelical church, Dona Belinha turned 120 in 2021 Image: Reproduction/Personal file

In August of last year, she completed 120 years of life and friends and family organized a celebration of yet another birthday.

Dona Belinha, as she is known, does not give up what she likes the most: cake.

“She likes to party. She was just looking for the cake. She loves cake. Currently, she eats more soup and porridge. But she loves coffee with bread, a cake”, said tutor Maria.

Although both declare, based on the documents they have, to be 120 years old, which would make them older than Kane Tanaka, they never held the Guinness record.

Another possible record holder

After Kane Tanaka, the person to be recognized as the oldest in the world is Lucile Randon, 118, known as “Sister André”, according to the French news agency AFP – although the Guinness title is pending.

Frenchwoman Lucile Randon, 118, lives in a nursing home and wants to “die soon” Image: Nicolas Tucat/AFP

Born in Ales, France, on February 11, 1904, Lucile lives in a nursing home in the city of Toulon and her main birthday wish was just to “die soon”.

Guinness Book

According to the Book of Records, Kane Tanaka was recognized as the oldest person in the world in 2019. She would break the record for the oldest person to participate in the Olympic torch relay at the Tokyo Games last year, but withdrew out of fear. of covid-19.

In the case of Josefa, in 2019, the mayor of Pilar, Renato Filho (MDB), contacted the Guinness Book in Brazil to try to register the record. He stated that those responsible for the book’s age audit charged an amount of US$ 12,000 (around R$ 50,000) as an expense to recognize the mark.

In relation to Isabel, her family even tried to claim the title, but ran into the lack of knowledge about the necessary procedures. “They never looked for us, from the book. The people who thought about looking for them. We even gathered some documents, but we couldn’t continue”, explains one of the adopted children, Edilson de Carvalho.