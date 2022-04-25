Young man with scleroderma shows routine without limitations on TikTok

Izabela Carvalho, 27, from Ceará, posts videos on her TikTok like any other young woman of her age: she shows her daily life, the new workouts at the gym and reproduces the choreographies that became a trend on social networks. With the posts, she sends a message: that the disability she has in her left leg caused by scleroderma — a chronic inflammatory disease that causes the skin to harden — is just a difference, not a limitation.

Because of the sequelae of the disease, Izabela spent her childhood, adolescence and part of her early adulthood without wearing shorts, skirts or other short pieces of clothing. In March 2019, the makeup artist wanted to make a post on social media that would be her release: she would finally speak publicly about the disease, which affects women more often and is linked to autoimmune factors.

“I didn’t talk to everyone about what I had, I wanted to free myself from it. I did a photo shoot and a post. The intention was to accept myself and tell myself that I could wear whatever I wanted. When I posted, people gave me a lot of support, and the photo went viral.”

Three months after publication, the makeup artist decided to buy only short clothes and go to a traditional music festival in the Cariri region, in Juazeiro do Norte (CE).

“I thought that if, at the festival, with more than 100 thousand people, I wouldn’t care to be wearing short clothes, imagine in my city? Since that day, I never stopped wearing what I wanted.”

Content producer Izabela Carvalho shows everyday life with scleroderma Image: Bárbara AV Photographs

With the reach, the makeup artist saw the potential of using networks to connect with others with the same disease and be a source of reliable information and inspiration. Today, her videos have over 6 million views on TikTok, and she has over 100k followers on Instagram.

“I always posted makeup videos. I used to make makeup challenges videos that took more than five hours to record, but then ‘flopped’. And when I posted pictures of myself, with the hashtag scleroderma, people gave me great feedback. A lot of people that I had never seen in my life started looking for me, and this community started to grow.”

Late last year, she made the first video of a dance on TikTok. “People were saying that I put an effect on her leg, there were comments cursing, things like ‘these people with disabilities make up everything to show themselves’ or ‘her leg looks like a spoon’, and a lot of people saying I should have my leg amputated. I was terrified. , I spent the night looking at these comments. But these messages actually strengthened me, because I’m reaching a lot greater reach with positive messages.”

Childhood fighting disease

Izabela was born and raised in Campos Sales, a city of 26,000 in the interior of Ceará, on the border with Piauí. The young woman’s family discovered the disease when she was four years old. Her mother noticed a spot that started on her knee and progressed to a wound that wouldn’t heal.

“We lived on a farm, my mother looked for several doctors to understand what was happening. We traveled to many places to do the exams, but they couldn’t tell me what I had, it’s a rare disease.”

Izabela and her mother went to São Paulo to investigate the disease. The girl was treated at Hospital das Clínicas, where the medical team found that the problem was already very advanced, and she had to have surgery to stop the progression of the disease. The mother and the girl spent almost a year in the capital of São Paulo.

“After the surgery, I had an infection, and the doctors said there were risks of having more serious consequences. I stayed in São Paulo for a year and a few months in the hospital, treating myself”, says the young woman.

“When I returned to Ceará, I couldn’t keep up with physical therapy. Sometimes it was very difficult, even because of the prices, we didn’t go there all the time, only when we could get services through the SUS.”

Building self-esteem

Izabela says that she did not feel prejudice in childhood, among friends at school and in family life. “There was an episode of a physical education teacher who said that I couldn’t participate in classes because I wasn’t worth it, as if I were ‘coffee with milk’. And the other children who said yes, I should participate. These things make we feel useless.”

Content producer Izabela Carvalho in her childhood, when she avoided wearing shorts or skirts because of her illness Image: Personal archive

“I ran slower, in my own way, but I played with my cousins ​​and schoolmates like any other child.”

Izabela grew up and the little comments, sometimes hidden as compliments, made the girl feel bad and tried to hide the disease. “One day, a friend of mine said ‘if you didn’t have this leg problem, you’d be perfect’, that I was ‘pretty in the face’, that’s when I was about to start accepting myself.”

“But my mother always insisted that I accept myself. Her big dream was for me to have bone lengthening surgery, to correct the height difference between my legs, and to have a filling.”

One year before the surgery, when Izabela was 16 years old, her mother died in a traffic accident at the age of 42. “This made everything difficult for me. I had to take care of my younger sister, who was only two years old, the last thing I thought about was getting treatment. I was afraid to spend time outside the house and leave her alone”, she recalls. .

Today, the influencer says that she would only undergo surgeries with the aim of gaining quality of life. “I wouldn’t do it for aesthetics anymore. It was difficult for me to accept myself as I am. For a long time I saw myself in photos and thought I was ugly, I couldn’t love myself. But we’ll never be able to be within a pattern.”

Videos on the internet have opened many doors in Izabela’s life, which has even closed advertising with local brands and companies. “I go to places in my city and I’m being recognized,” she says proudly.

Izabela celebrates 30,000 followers on Instagram; today, she has more than 100 thousand Image: Bárbara AV Photographs

Her dream is to make a living as a content producer on the internet and encourage her followers to work on self-esteem. She intends to start making videos also for YouTube with the daily life in the city where she lives.

“When you have a disability and you’re there showing that you can do what you do, it helps a lot of other people. I myself thought I could never go to the gym. But I found a personal trainer who helps me adapt training and exercises”, he says.

“I even stopped using a filter on Instagram. I want people to like me as I am. No physical condition can let us limit us. One of the best things in life is not having to live with a mask, as a farce.”