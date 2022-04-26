118-year-old French nun becomes world’s oldest person after death of Japanese woman | World

A French nun, who recently celebrated her 118th birthday with port wine and chocolate, has become the world’s oldest person after the death of Japan’s Kane Tanaka, a year her senior, on Monday (25).
Lucile Randon was born on February 11, 1904 in Alès (South of France), a decade before the start of the First World War. She now lives in a retirement home in Toulon, on France’s touristy Côte d’Azur.
“She is happy,” her publicist, David Tavella, told AFP. “But it’s just a step, as your objective is to defeat Jeanne Calment,” he added, referring to the Frenchwoman who died in 1997 aged 122 in Arles (south).
Although no official body gives the title, sister Andrés has become the oldest person and “by far”, as she is followed by a 115-year-old Polish woman, Laurent Toussaint told AFP.
For this specialist, who participates in the international longevity database (IDL), the nun also has “a verified civil registry”.
In the past, it has happened that older people ended up altering the data of this scientific basis, after becoming known by the record books.
Lucile Randon, sister Andrés, who turns 118 on Friday (11), in a photo taken on February 10, 2021 — Photo: Nicolas Tucat/AFP
On the 11th of February, Andrés celebrated his birthday with a glass of Port Wine and chocolate.
“I can’t stand the guests anymore. I’m less friendly,” the nun explained to AFP a few weeks ago.
“I’ve always been admired for my wisdom and intelligence, and now they make fun of me because I’m stubborn,” added the woman, who is currently blind and in a wheelchair.
Born into a non-practicing Protestant family, the nun took up the habit late, in the Daughters of Charity congregation, and worked until the late 1970s.
