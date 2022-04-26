Active cases of covid-19 rise, but SUS beds remain free

THE Municipal Health Department of Curitiba recorded, this Monday (25), 266 new cases of covid-19 and the death of a 90-year-old resident of the city, infected by the coronavirus.

So far, 8,225 deaths have been recorded in the city caused by the disease in this pandemic period.

READ TOO:

>> Paraná celebrates two years without local transmission of Malaria

>> Curitiba expects to vaccinate 100,000 people against covid-19 this week; see the schedule

new cases

With the new confirmed cases, 421,515 residents of Curitiba have tested positive for covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 412,465 are released from isolation and without symptoms of the disease.

There are 825 active cases in the city, corresponding to the number of people with the potential to transmit the virus.

SUS beds

This Monday (25) the occupancy rate of the 15 SUS ICU beds exclusive to covid-19 is 20%. There are 12 free beds left. In the 35 exclusive SUS infirmary beds, the occupancy rate is 9%. There are 32 vacant beds.

SMS clarifies that data on bed occupancy in Curitiba are dynamic, with changes throughout the day.

Covid-19 numbers on April 25

266 new confirmed cases

1 death (in the last 48 hours)

total numbers

Confirmed – 421,515

Active cases – 825

Recovered – 412,465

Deaths – 8,225

Web Stories

Career Start ups from Curitiba that are innovating the market Beyond the Illusion Leticia has a bad feeling about her husband The More Life, the Better Tigger asks Baby to go after Rose News! Movies and series coming to Netflix this week