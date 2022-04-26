Active cases of covid-19 rise, but SUS beds remain free

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on Active cases of covid-19 rise, but SUS beds remain free 3 Views

THE Municipal Health Department of Curitiba recorded, this Monday (25), 266 new cases of covid-19 and the death of a 90-year-old resident of the city, infected by the coronavirus.

So far, 8,225 deaths have been recorded in the city caused by the disease in this pandemic period.

READ TOO:

>> Paraná celebrates two years without local transmission of Malaria

>> Curitiba expects to vaccinate 100,000 people against covid-19 this week; see the schedule

new cases

With the new confirmed cases, 421,515 residents of Curitiba have tested positive for covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 412,465 are released from isolation and without symptoms of the disease.

There are 825 active cases in the city, corresponding to the number of people with the potential to transmit the virus.

SUS beds

This Monday (25) the occupancy rate of the 15 SUS ICU beds exclusive to covid-19 is 20%. There are 12 free beds left. In the 35 exclusive SUS infirmary beds, the occupancy rate is 9%. There are 32 vacant beds.

SMS clarifies that data on bed occupancy in Curitiba are dynamic, with changes throughout the day.

Covid-19 numbers on April 25

266 new confirmed cases
1 death (in the last 48 hours)

total numbers

Confirmed – 421,515
Active cases – 825
Recovered – 412,465
Deaths – 8,225

Web Stories

BBB 22: Who won the last resistance test and is in the final?

BBB 22: Who won the last resistance test and is in the final?

BBB 22: Who is the 15th eliminated and everything about the 17th wall

BBB 22: Who is the 15th eliminated and everything about the 17th wall

BBB 22: Monday's Discord Game (18) ends with the brothers suspecting extra elimination

BBB 22: Monday’s Discord Game (18) ends with the brothers suspecting extra elimination

BBB 22: Who left, is the new leader and who is on the 15th wall?

BBB 22: Who left, is the new leader and who is on the 15th wall?

BBB 22: What happened at this Wednesday's Tik Tok party (13)?

BBB 22: What happened at this Wednesday’s Tik Tok party (13)?

BBB 22: Who was the 13th person eliminated?

BBB 22: Who was the 13th person eliminated?

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Agreement: how to solve problems to schedule appointments – 04/25/2022 – Daily life

The ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) establishes deadlines for consultations, exams and surgeries, as well …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved