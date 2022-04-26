Almost half a million people from São Paulo adhere to health plans in one year | SEGS

In the last two years, the number of beneficiaries included in medical-hospital plans accumulates consecutive records of discharge in the country and, in February this year, it reached the mark of 49 million connections. The biggest growth in absolute numbers, however, between February 2021 and February this year, occurred in the state of São Paulo, which had an increase of 472 thousand beneficiaries (up 2.7%), points out Special Analysis of the Monitoring Note of Beneficiaries (NAB) nº 68, developed by the Institute of Supplementary Health Studies (IESS).

São Paulo has relevance and expressive numbers in relation to other regions. In February last year, there were 17.2 million bonds and jumped to 17.7 million in the same month of 2022, with the capital of São Paulo being the one that had the most gain in number of beneficiaries (102 thousand) and growth in all age groups. The coverage rate of plans in the state is the highest in the country (38%).

The study shows that the type of hiring that grew the most in the period was the corporate collective (4.9%), with an increase of 597 thousand contracts in the state – there were 12.2 million in February 2021, and reached 12.8 million in February this year — representing the majority of the total number of beneficiaries (72.3%). The modality tends to follow the number of formal workers based on data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), which also recorded an increase in São Paulo, with a balance of 756 thousand formal jobs in a 12-month period.

For José Cechin, executive superintendent of IESS, the accumulated stock of formal jobs, which registered growth in all sectors, justifies the increase in adhesions to collective business plans, especially in the State of São Paulo. “As long as there is a positive balance of formal jobs, the trend will be for a growth in the number of beneficiaries in this type of plan. We also observed that despite the record of a drop in the balance of jobs in more advanced age groups, there was an increase in the number of beneficiaries, which demonstrates the degree of concern with health, especially in advanced age ”, he observed.