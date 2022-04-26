Amazon Alexa app gets PC version starting today in Brazil

You can control various PC functions by voice thanks to the assistant

Just today (Monday, the 25th) Amazon announced that its voice assistant app, Amazon Alexa, is available as an app for Windows 10 and WIndows 11 computers in Brazil. The addition of the app will allow users to use voice commands integrated with PC functions using Portuguese (BR).

Download Amazon Alexa App on PC

Amazon Alexa is available for free to all Windows 10 or Windows 11 users from the Microsoft app store, or via this link here. Many may know Alexa as the virtual assistant used for devices like Echo Dot, but some do not know that you can use the same assistant on your Smartphone and, now for users in Brazil, also on your computer more easily.



Image: Microsoft Store / Screenshot

As with smartphones or Amazon smart home devices, Alexa for the PC can perform a variety of voice commands that make everyday tasks easier. You can do simple things like ask how the weather is or ask to start a timer. but you can also control other smart devices in your home and even configure skills to increase the possibilities of interaction with the Amazon assistant.

HP works on a foldable PC with a 17-inch screen [RUMOR]

If you’re willing to make the necessary settings, you can even use Alexa to control some features of Windows itself or the computer, such as turning it on or off and opening specific web pages. If you want to know more about how you can use the assistant in this way, you can watch the video below from the Mundo Conectado channel, partner of Adrenaline.

An interesting and differentiating feature for Alexa on PC is that users can apply Show Mode, which will basically take advantage of the PC screen to display information in the same way as an Echo Show and commands can be activated by calling Alexa just by voice.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: All Mobile