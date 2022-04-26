Amazon launches Alexa app for PCs in Brazil

the amazon announced this Monday (25) the launch of the Alexa app for PCs in Brazil. With the novelty, it is possible to access, on the computer, the same resources of artificial intelligence available on cell phones, smart speakers and other devices using voice commands.

Compatible with Windows 10 and 11, the Amazon Alexa PC app lets you check the day’s appointments on your desktop calendar, set timers, listen to music, check the latest news, the weather forecast, and more. Just say the “Alexa” wake word after installing the tool to utilize the technology.

The software also allows control smart home devices connected to the same network, asking the computer to turn the lights on or off, for example. There is also the possibility to optimize the voice assistant with thousands of skills, which add several extra features.

Alexa for desktop works on Windows 10 and 11.Source: Microsoft Store/Reproduction

According to the retail giant, the app is designed with multiple layers of protection and privacy controls. To ensure greater user safety, it is possible to disable Hands Free mode and view, listen to and delete voice recordings, among other things.

Show Mode

Turn your computer into a Echo Show, Amazon’s smart speaker, is something the app provides. By activating the “Show Mode”, Alexa images and messages are displayed on the full screen of the PC, just like on the smart device, making it possible to use the functionalities by voice even away from the desktop.

“This new app has also made it easier for customers to take Alexa anywhere, whether it’s changing rooms in their homes, going to the office or going on a trip,” explained Alexa country manager at Amazon Brazil, Talita Bruzzi Taliberti.

For use Alexa on computer just download the virtual assistant app from the Microsoft Store.