Apple should improve iPhone 14 camera, but only on more expensive versions | Cell

Only the most expensive versions of the iPhone 14 should bring the unprecedented 48 MP camera as one of the novelties of the datasheet. According to information circulating behind the scenes, another exclusivity of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would be the new A16 Bionic processor, which may not equip the entry models of Apple’s future cell phone. In this way, the top-of-the-line variants would distance themselves even further from the basic options, which must repeat the same photographic sensors and the processor of the iPhone 13.
According to Mark Gurman, a leading analyst in the Apple world who writes for the Bloomberg, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to be announced with an A15 Bionic chip update. The never-before-seen Max version would replace the iPhone 13 Mini, which to date has not achieved a large volume of sales.
3D projection demonstrates what the iPhone 14 can look like — Photo: Reproduction/9to5Mac
According to rumors, the iPhone 14 Max will have the same screen size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6.7 inches. The device must have a design very similar to the iPhone 13. Thus, the novelty in the selfie camera would also be restricted to the Pro versions of the device. The absence of the notch may be one of the biggest changes in Apple’s cell phone in recent times.
As usual, Apple has not commented on any of this information. The new iPhone is expected to be announced in September.
