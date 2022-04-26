Attention! These symptoms may indicate that your vitamin C is low

THE vitamin C It is also known as ascorbic acid and is one of the most important nutrients for the body. It acts directly in strengthening the immune system, consequently fighting a number of diseases.
See too: How to access all the health benefits of curcumin
It is a water-soluble vitamin that also acts as a natural antioxidant. That is, vitamin C helps fight free radicals, which cause cellular degeneration. This action directly implies the prevention of a series of tumors, premature aging and various diseases.
Vitamin C plays an important role in tissue healing
A novelty present in recent studies on the action of vitamin C in the body points to more benefits. Apparently, the nutrient is able to help in the healing of body tissues. That includes:
- Skin wounds;
- Blood vessels;
- Bone composition of the body;
- Connective tissues; and others.
In addition, vitamin C stimulates collagen production naturally.
Symptoms of low concentration of vitamin C in the human body:
It is possible to consume vitamin C through various foods, especially citrus fruits, such as oranges. Cashew and kiwi are fruits rich in vitamin C and that few people know about. However, there are individuals who have low concentration of the nutrient in the body, which can generate some bad health symptoms.
People who have a low concentration of vitamin C in their body may experience the following health-related symptoms:
- Anemia;
- Depression;
- Chronic pain;
- Joint pain;
- Fatigue;
- Shortness of breathe;
- Impaired immune function;
- Weight gain;
- Swelling;
- Poor wound healing;
- red spots;
- Weak bones;
- Dry and rough skin;
- loss of teeth;
- Bleeding gums;
- Deformed nails;
- Unhealthy blood vessels.
Remember that all the information above is for informational purposes only. Always look for a doctor or specialist to understand the symptoms and make the appropriate treatment.