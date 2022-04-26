Attention! These symptoms may indicate that your vitamin C is low

THE vitamin C It is also known as ascorbic acid and is one of the most important nutrients for the body. It acts directly in strengthening the immune system, consequently fighting a number of diseases.

It is a water-soluble vitamin that also acts as a natural antioxidant. That is, vitamin C helps fight free radicals, which cause cellular degeneration. This action directly implies the prevention of a series of tumors, premature aging and various diseases.

Vitamin C plays an important role in tissue healing

A novelty present in recent studies on the action of vitamin C in the body points to more benefits. Apparently, the nutrient is able to help in the healing of body tissues. That includes:

Skin wounds;

Blood vessels;

Bone composition of the body;

Connective tissues; and others.

In addition, vitamin C stimulates collagen production naturally.

Symptoms of low concentration of vitamin C in the human body:

It is possible to consume vitamin C through various foods, especially citrus fruits, such as oranges. Cashew and kiwi are fruits rich in vitamin C and that few people know about. However, there are individuals who have low concentration of the nutrient in the body, which can generate some bad health symptoms.

People who have a low concentration of vitamin C in their body may experience the following health-related symptoms:

Anemia;

Depression;

Chronic pain;

Joint pain;

Fatigue;

Shortness of breathe;

Impaired immune function;

Weight gain;

Swelling;

Poor wound healing;

red spots;

Weak bones;

Dry and rough skin;

loss of teeth;

Bleeding gums;

Deformed nails;

Unhealthy blood vessels.

Remember that all the information above is for informational purposes only. Always look for a doctor or specialist to understand the symptoms and make the appropriate treatment.