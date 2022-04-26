Attention! These symptoms may indicate that your vitamin C is low

THE vitamin C It is also known as ascorbic acid and is one of the most important nutrients for the body. It acts directly in strengthening the immune system, consequently fighting a number of diseases.

It is a water-soluble vitamin that also acts as a natural antioxidant. That is, vitamin C helps fight free radicals, which cause cellular degeneration. This action directly implies the prevention of a series of tumors, premature aging and various diseases.

Vitamin C plays an important role in tissue healing

A novelty present in recent studies on the action of vitamin C in the body points to more benefits. Apparently, the nutrient is able to help in the healing of body tissues. That includes:

  • Skin wounds;
  • Blood vessels;
  • Bone composition of the body;
  • Connective tissues; and others.

In addition, vitamin C stimulates collagen production naturally.

Symptoms of low concentration of vitamin C in the human body:

It is possible to consume vitamin C through various foods, especially citrus fruits, such as oranges. Cashew and kiwi are fruits rich in vitamin C and that few people know about. However, there are individuals who have low concentration of the nutrient in the body, which can generate some bad health symptoms.

People who have a low concentration of vitamin C in their body may experience the following health-related symptoms:

  • Anemia;
  • Depression;
  • Chronic pain;
  • Joint pain;
  • Fatigue;
  • Shortness of breathe;
  • Impaired immune function;
  • Weight gain;
  • Swelling;
  • Poor wound healing;
  • red spots;
  • Weak bones;
  • Dry and rough skin;
  • loss of teeth;
  • Bleeding gums;
  • Deformed nails;
  • Unhealthy blood vessels.

Remember that all the information above is for informational purposes only. Always look for a doctor or specialist to understand the symptoms and make the appropriate treatment.

