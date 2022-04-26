Can Vitamin A Deficiency Cause Some Serious Diseases?

Food is the way people acquire the energy necessary for the body to carry out its vital functions. A good metabolism depends on a healthy diet, with a good variation of natural foods and adaptations aimed at the different stages and needs of each individual. Anyone who has a disease needs to redouble care about it, avoiding weakening the immune system.

Discover the top 5 problems caused by low vitamin A intake

Xerophthalmia and night blindness

Xerophthalmia is the thickening of the film that protects the eye, causing blurry vision and wounds in the eyeball. From this fragility arises night blindness, difficulty seeing in places with low light.

follicular hyperkeratosis

Follicular hyperkeratosis occurs due to excessive accumulation of keratin in the skin, causing it to dry out and the surface of the arms to become thicker and wrinkled, an effect that spreads to other parts of the body.

growth disorders

In addition to delaying the development of children and adolescents, it compromises the evolution of the senses such as taste and smell, aggravating the anemic condition, because in this case the appetite is lower.

Infertility

Both the difficulty of having children and the possibility of spontaneous abortions end up becoming frequent. The explanation is not so different from the experiences of growth disorders, by impairing the hormonal balance, the fetus faces difficult conditions for survival.

Low immunity

Vitamin A is of great importance in the production of collagen, that is, if its level is not good in the blood, wound healing may take time. It also increases the incidence of bacterial and viral infections, especially in the respiratory system.

How to diagnose and treat vitamin A deficiency?

To identify a possible vitamin A deficiency, a health specialist will order a complete blood count to check the amount of serum retinol. If the result is less than 20 mcg/dL, the test will indicate a deficiency degree.

The most common treatments are by the food organization of products rich in retinol, milk, liver, sweet potato, mango, melon and others. The use of supplements prepared in the laboratory is another alternative, in which the dose must be indicated by the doctor.