Cellular used grows 29% in Latin America; Apple and Samsung lead | Cell

Latin America was the region that had the most significant growth in sales of used cell phones in 2021. The increase was 29%, against the global average of 15%, according to a survey by consultancy Counterpoint Research. The research showed that the apple maintained its leadership in this marketfollowed by Samsung.

The high prices of new smartphones are among the reasons for the clientele to opt for refurbished products. In the same period, the sale of new cell phones grew 4.5%.

Global Sales Growth of Used (Refurbished) Smartphones in Various Regions — Photo: Global Refurbished Smartphone Tracker

The Latin American market had almost double the global average. India, the country with the second largest smartphone market, came in second with a 25% increase. Cell phone sales in this format also increased in the United States, up 15%.

Among the markets analyzed, the African continent was the region with the lowest growth, at only 4% (well below the world average of 15%).

One of the main reasons for the increase in the supply of used smartphones was precisely the growth in demand for phones compatible with the 5G internet. Many consumers decided to upgrade to models compatible with the new technology in programs such as Trade In, which Offer a discount on new cell phones when replacing the old one. As a result, operators were able to expand used inventories, which consequently helped boost sales.

Apple and Samsung dominate this market with strategies to recirculate the products. A few days ago, Samsung added the recent Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra (all three 5G compatible) to the list of refurbished handsets available in the online store for consumers in the United States. The Cupertino giant has the Apple Trade In in the US.

Also according to the consultancy, the sustainability agenda also resulted in such a significant increase in sales of used cell phones in the United States, Europe and Japan.

Another explanation for the result is the global shortage of chips and other electronic components, which has forced the world’s major retailers to offer more refurbished devices. This is also one of the factors responsible for the general increase in electronics prices and by the delay in the production of cars in automakers.