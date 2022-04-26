Chipset for AMD AM5 “Zen4” CPUs May Bring Dual Chiplets

New approach can bring efficiency in production and cost reduction

AMD first introduced its chiplet approach when it released Zen 2 in 2018. The chiplet design is a modular way to boost multiprocessing performance that is more efficient than simply adding more cores to a monolithic array.

Fast forward nearly four years today, a new report from Tom’s Hardware portal suggests that AMD is so impressed with the effectiveness of the approach that it is using “dual chiplets” to design its upcoming 600-series chipsets in the future AM5 socket. The report states that this technology is only making its way to mainstream sockets such as the X670 and not the B650 and A620.

Today’s report builds on an earlier report by Chinatimes, which initially broke the story of chiplet-based 600-series chipsets. However, there are no details so far on how these chiplets will work.

There’s more news about the AM5 too, as Tom’s Hardware post also adds that the AMD LGA1718 AM5 socket will only come with DDR5 support. This means that the next-gen AMD platform based on Zen 4 or Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” CPUs can be very expensive as DDR5 memory kits still cost a fortune compared to DDR4. A previous report had also suggested a similar thing that AMD could delay the introduction of RDNA 2 desktop APUs due to the high prices of DDR5 kits.

However, not all news is bad news when it comes to DDR5 for socket AM5, as AMD has already confirmed that it is working hard to ensure that high speeds are achieved for DDR5 memory. During a recent Meet the Experts webinar with Samsung, AMD Memory Enabling Manager Joseph Tao had the following to say:

Our DDR5 gaming platform is Raphael and one of the amazing things about the architecture is that we’re really going to try to make a big hit with overclocking, hitting speeds you might have thought couldn’t be possible.

It is likely that AMD is referring here to its upcoming AMD Ryzen Accelerated Memory Profile (RAMP) technology, which will succeed the current A-XMP.

Source: Neowin