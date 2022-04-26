Couple invades hospital in Guarujá and shoots patient to death – 04/25/2022 – Daily life

Two men invaded a hospital in the city of Guarujá, in Baixada Santista, and shot dead a patient who had just been discharged. The crime happened around 11:30 am on Sunday (24).

The victim, identified as Gilianderson dos Santos, 37, was in a wheelchair and was waiting to be discharged from hospital when the criminals, who were wearing helmets, surrendered two hospital employees, invaded the place and shot the patient in front of the medical team. .

Santos had been hospitalized since Friday (22) at the HSA (Hospital Santo Amaro) after being shot in the buttock and leg. At the time, he was undocumented and was only accompanied by family members, according to hospital information. Police have not yet said in what situation the patient was shot.

The incident report prepared in the early hours of Saturday (23) says that Santos was shot after being approached, around 8 pm, on the Piaçaguera bike path, in the Vicente de Carvalho district.

After being shot, the man still walked to Avenida Bento Pedro da Costa, in the Conceiçãozinha neighborhood, where he would have asked for help. The victim was consciously rescued by Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service) and reported to the military police that his bicycle and backpack had been taken.​

The first case involving Gilianderson dos Santos was registered by the Delegacia Sede do Guarujá. The investigation of his death is in charge of the Homicide Division of the Deic (Department of Criminal Investigations) in Santos.

In a statement, the HSA said that Santos arrived at the hospital after being transferred from an emergency care unit in Jardim Conceiçãozinha, also in Guarujá.

The hospital also said that the security of the place is carried out through monitoring by cameras and “access controllers distributed throughout the unit”. According to the HSA, there has never been any such occurrence since its founding, 60 years ago. The institution said it is cooperating with the investigation.

Hospital Santo Amaro is philanthropic, maintained by Associação Santamarense de Beneficência do Guarujá and, since 2018, has exclusively served SUS patients (Sistema Único de Saúde).

​The SSP-SP (São Paulo State Secretariat for Public Security) said that the hospital is responsible for the safety of the internal areas of the unit.

“The preventive and ostensible patrolling programs in the region were intensified,” said the ministry.

In a note, Cremesp (Regional Council of Medicine of the State of São Paulo) said that it “deeply regrets the sad episode that occurred in a health unit” and “hopes that the competent bodies clarify the facts as soon as possible”.

Also on Sunday, the civil and military police of São Paulo arrested in Iporanga, in the Ribeira Valley, two suspects of having invaded the municipal emergency room of Iporanga with a machete and a knife and stabbed a 40-year-old man.

The victim was receiving care after being hit on the head with a glass bottle shortly before. The confusion would have started during a ball in the hall of a parish in the region.

The stabbed man is alive and remains hospitalized for observation. There is no further information about his health status.

“Health professionals, hospital employees and the population, who seek care and are fragile, need and wait for plausible answers from the authorities. If external insecurity were not enough, now [os profissionais] suffer attacks in their workplaces. Unfortunately, insecurity has been confirmed in hospitals, UPAs and UBSs in the state of São Paulo”, said Cremesp.

THE Sheet the Civil Police and the SSP said there is no relationship between the Guarujá and Iporanga cases.