Critical scenario for violent storms in Argentina

Very severe storms are projected by MetSul Meteorologia for provinces of Central Argentina on Tuesday afternoon and evening and between dawn and Wednesday morning. The meteorological scenario is consistent with the formation of storm supercells that have the potential to bring very intense and destructive storms at some points.

Provinces such as La Pampa, Córdoba, Buenos Aires, Santa Fe and Entre Ríos are in the severe weather risk zone. Atmospheric conditions will deteriorate very quickly as the hours pass through the second half of Tuesday and early Wednesday in this region with the formation of multiple storm surge areas and extremely heavy clouds whose tops can have temperatures of -80ºC or less.

This is a particularly dangerous condition in severe weather due to the high risk of locally very intense to violent storms with destructive wind and hail potential. The city of Buenos Aires and its metropolitan area, the so-called conurbano, are among the locations with a high risk of very severe weather.

Analysis of the atmospheric dataset projected by the numerical model package suggests storms with locally torrential rain, but the biggest concern is with the prospect of occasionally severe to violent hailstorms – which can be large in some places – and wind storms. with risk of dowbursts (downdrafts) and even the occasional formation of tornadoes.

The maps below show Tuesday afternoon and evening hail forecasts based on the North American GFS model. It is observed that the probability of hail is very high in Central Argentina, particularly in the provinces of La Pampa, Córdoba, Santa Fe and Buenos Aires.

The scenario is critical for severe weather in Central Argentina in one of the most dangerous situations for violent storms in recent times in the neighboring country. All the ingredients that increase the potential for storms will be present between this Tuesday and Wednesday.

First, a low pressure center will be acting in the region with very low surface pressure values. Models indicate the possibility of 995 hPa to 998 hPa in the province of Buenos Aires, with values ​​below 1,000 hPa being especially critical for severe weather.

Second, a low-level jet stream (JBN or LLJ) will transport very hot air to the region where the storms will form. The jet will be very intense, with wind between 1000 and 2000 meters of altitude, from 100 km/h to 150 km/h. With the advance of a cold front, the divergent wind pattern (shear) will be huge and favorable conditions for tornadoes will be created.

Third, a cold front will advance over a mass of air that is too hot for this time of year in an environment of extreme instability with low atmospheric pressure and a very intense low-level jet stream.

Therefore, numerical models are projecting extremely high instability indices for Central Argentina. Indices such as CAPE, Lifted, SWEAT and Showalter have values ​​projected by numerical models between the afternoon and evening of Tuesday and the beginning of Wednesday in very severe weather levels.

It is important to emphasize that this critical scenario for severe to violent storms is for Central Argentina and not for Rio Grande do Sul. Strong instability will also affect Uruguay during the alert period and should move to the gaucho territory, but, although there is a risk of storms in Rio Grande do Sul, the scenario is not as serious as expected in Argentina..

