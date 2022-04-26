Deaths from hypertension and other diseases continue to grow with a sedentary lifestyle

The National Day for Preventing and Combating Arterial Hypertension, celebrated on April 26, has an even more dramatic scenario in 2022. While sedentary leisure has gained even more space during the new coronavirus pandemic, the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as arterial hypertension also grew. According to the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC), cardiovascular diseases represent the main cause of death in the country today, with the “cardiometer” estimating more than 121 thousand deaths in the first four months of 2022 alone. At the same time, the cardiologist Juliana Coragem, a member of the Singulari Medical Team, points out that cases of hypertension have been increasing year after year.

Sedentary leisure and pandemic

According to the most recent data from the Ministry of Health, deaths caused by hypertension jumped from 47,288 in 2015 to 53,022 in 2019. In addition, in the latest survey released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), 40.3% of the population over 18 years of age was classified as “insufficiently active”. This means that this entire portion of Brazilians does not practice any physical activity or stays below 2h30 a week, including leisure, work and commuting.



According to the cardiologist, this situation worsened even more throughout the pandemic. “People, afraid of contaminating themselves with the new coronavirus, stopped doing physical activities and spent more hours at home. As a result, the hours of sedentary leisure have increased”, points out the expert.

As the doctor explains, studies show that, in Brazil, the time in front of the TV has increased from two hours and 12 minutes to three hours and 15 minutes among people aged 50 and 59, for example. “The longer the sedentary leisure time, whether in front of the TV or any other type, the greater the risk for cardiovascular diseases”, she emphasizes.

Based on the Canadian Health and Lifestyle Record Assessment, researchers at the University of Calgary found that adults under the age of 60 who spend eight or more hours a day in sedentary leisure are seven times more likely to have a stroke. stroke (stroke), for example. Around here, still according to SBC numbers, it is estimated that more than 11 thousand of Goiás deaths in 2020 were motivated by cardiovascular diseases.

before moving

All this shows an even more negative picture given the fact that the adoption of healthy habits, including regular physical activities, is one of the main means of keeping hypertension under control. However, even if getting out of inertia and leaving a sedentary lifestyle behind is important, before starting to move it is necessary for the patient to undergo a medical and cardiological evaluation.



“Sometimes the patient may have some comorbidities or risk factors for cardiovascular disease such as hypertension and dyslipidemia. Therefore, he must be evaluated and undergo appropriate treatment before a regular exercise routine”, points out Juliana.

In fact, according to data from the Ministry of Health on the priority groups to receive the immunizer at the beginning of vaccination against COVID-19, more than 17 million Brazilians would have some type of comorbidity. With regard to increased sedentary lifestyle, the cardiologist explains that the individual becomes more susceptible to increased weight and cholesterol.

As a result, weight gain can lead to high blood pressure and hypertension, uncontrolled diabetes and dyslipidemia. “So, physical activity helps a lot in controlling these conditions and is the main indication for patients with comorbidities like these. In fact, the results of people who exercise have better results than those who follow medication but remain sedentary. However, they should never start without going through a cardiological evaluation first”, he concludes.

