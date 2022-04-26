Depression: Learn how to get free help

With the high number of cases of depression identified in Brazil, it is important to be aware of the signs of the disease and seek medical help to obtain a professional assessment of the health condition. A survey by the Ministry of Health, released last week, showed that, on average, 11.3% of Brazilians report a medical diagnosis of mental disorder – experts believe that the pandemic has worsened this scenario. Treatment may involve psychotherapy sessions as well as medication administration.

You episodes of depression can be mild, moderate, or severe. Initially, the patient should be aware of symptoms such as persistent sadness, depressed mood (despondency, low self-esteem, feelings of worthlessness), loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities, changes in appetite, sudden weight gain or loss, insomnia, excess sleep. and marked fatigue. It is important to verify that the change lasts for four weeks, as well as the interference of symptoms in the daily routine.

The diagnosis and treatment of the disease can be done in the public or private network. After confirmation, the patient is referred for specialized follow-up. At this point, the support of family and friends is essential.

Service in the SUS (public network)

According to the Ministry of Health, the diagnosis of depression is clinical, made by the doctor after a complete collection of the patient’s history and carrying out a mental status examination. There are no specific laboratory tests to diagnose depression.

The treatment is drug and psychotherapeutic, and can be performed in Primary Care, Psychosocial Care Centers (Caps) and specialized outpatient clinics. That is, anyone who needs mental health care in the Unified Health System (SUS) can look for the Basic Health Unit (UBS) closest to their residence, which will provide referrals to specialized services, in addition to the Caps units. check here the addresses.

According to information from the São Paulo State Health Department, the SUS in the State of São Paulo has expanded the Caps network in recent years. Today, there are 552 services, compared to 325 in 2011. This expansion includes the units created through the state program “Saúde em Ação”.

These equipments are under the responsibility of the municipalities and are intended for the care of patients who need care in the area of ​​Mental Health. The State Health Department also assists the SUS Psychosocial Care Network (Raps), with technical support and employee qualification through training.

The government of São Paulo also offers virtual psychological care through the Self-Esteem Program, developed with partner companies and entities to face the emotional and socioeconomic impacts of the covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative offers training courses to SUS health professionals in the area of ​​Mental Health and also provides psychosocial support to citizens. When necessary, the patient is referred to the health units for continuity of care. Click here for more information.

Treatment at USP’s IPq

The Institute of Psychiatry (IPq), like the entire Hospital das Clínicas Complex of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (HCFMUSP), is a highly complex institution, so there are two ways to treat it at the institute:

Caps or UBS considers the patient’s case to be highly complex, and requests, via an interconnected system, an evaluation of the case. That is, cases that are more serious are referred to specialized institutes.

Through research projects that seek volunteer patients. In this case, the IPq has several vacancies open for registration for screening. look here the complete list of vacancies currently available.

Coverage by health plans

The Brazilian Association of Health Plans (Abramge) states that health plan operators provide all the specialized support from diagnosis, including consultations with psychologists, psychiatrists, neurologists, therapists and specific procedures and exams, in compliance with the provisions of the list of health events and procedures National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS)responsible for regulating the sector.

“In the private network, the patient must first look for a psychologist, who can talk and understand a little better about the history, perform triage, and, if necessary, make a referral to a psychiatrist. In turn, the psychiatrist will evaluate and prescribe medication for improve the person’s depression”, adds Washington Fonseca, specialized in Medical Law and Master in Law from PUC-SP.

Free psychological services offered by universities

Educational entities offer free psychological support to people in need of emotional support. They help patients and give guidelines that should be taken in more serious cases of the disease.

Mackenzie School of Psychology Service Rua Piauí, 181, Higienópolis (11) 2114-8342 [email protected] To speak in person, the person can go to the place from Monday to Friday from 7 am to 10 pm.

Psychology Clinics at Uninove Santo Amaro Unit: (11) 5546-9014 Memorial Unit D: (11) 3823-9081 Vila Prudente Unit: (11) 2392-9096 Vila Maria Unit: (11) 2633-9301 The service is free of charge and occurs in three periods: morning, afternoon and evening.

Nucleus of Study and Psychological Care (NEAP) at Cruzeiro do Sul University São Miguel Campus From Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 9 pm; on Saturdays, from 9 am to 12 pm (11) 2037-5853 Rua Taiuvinha, 26 Freedom Campus From Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 9 pm; on Saturdays, from 9 am to 12 pm Rua Galvão Bueno, 868, 4th floor of block B, room 411 (11) 3385-3108 Analia Franco Campus From Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 9 pm; on Saturdays, from 9 am to 12 pm Avenida Regente Feijó, 1295 – 1st floor – Ed. Luiza (11) 2672-6219

Online psychological care service at PUC-SP Ana Maria Poppovic Psychological Clinic Reception, screening, guidelines and brief interventions in times of a pandemic with (11) 3862-6070 [email protected]

Treatment varies from patient to patient. Some may need maintenance or preventive treatment for many years or even a lifetime to avoid critical illness. Therefore, it is important that the person seeks help as soon as possible.