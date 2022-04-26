Diablo Immortal arrives for Android, iOS and PC on June 2nd

The game will be available on PC in an open beta state

It was announced today (25) the release date of Immortal Diablothe title will feature a new chapter belonging to the franchise devil and will be available on June 2 on mobile devices that have operating system android and iOSa Blizzard also revealed that it is developing a version of immortal for PC, this version will be available in an open beta stage also on June 2nd.

Players who want to participate in the tests can now pre-register on the page dedicated to the game until the title arrives.

Check out the new trailer released today (25) to reveal the news.

“Archangel Tyrael is presumed dead, and humanity is left to deal with the consequences of their actions. Fragments of the shattered Worldstone, still imbued with great power, are contaminating the land. Diablo’s minions hope to harness this power to allow the Lord of Terror to return.”

“On June 2, hell will be everywhere.

iOS and Android

Open Beta for PC

Pre-registration: https://blizz.ly/38qpnIh“

While Immortal Diablo get ready to get to smartphones and PRAÇA, devil 4 should be released in 2023, according to indications of earnings for the next year, the fourth title of the main franchise was announced in BlizzCon 2019 and still doesn’t have a release date, despite that, news about the new game is always coming out, last month we found out that the title will have more than 150 random dungeons.

What are your expectations for the launch of Immortal Diablo? Want to play on smartphone or PC? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Via: VGC