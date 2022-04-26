Diablo Immortal gets a release date and is confirmed for PC | RPG games

Diablo Immortal, a new game in the Blizzard RPG franchise, has a release date and the PC version has been confirmed. The game arrives on June 2 on Android, iPhone (iOS) and PC (Windows) phones. Announced in 2018 by Blizzard, the game was met with discontent from fans at the time for being available exclusively in mobile format, which led the company to reconsider its decision. Diablo Immortal is an MMO based on the popular RPG franchise, available for free on all platforms with progression and crossplay multiplayer between them. On PC the game will arrive in beta, but with all the content of the mobile version.

🎮 All about Diablo Immortal: gameplay and launch details from Blizzard

1 of 2 Diablo Immortal, initially planned only for Android and iPhone (iOS), will also be released on PC — Photo: Disclosure / Blizzard Diablo Immortal, initially planned only for Android and iPhone (iOS), will also be released on PC — Photo: Disclosure / Blizzard

👉 What are the best PC settings to play Diablo 3? Ask questions on the TechTudo Forum

The story of Diablo Immortal recounts events that take place between Diablo 2 and Diablo 3, after players face Skarn, the Lord of Doom and his demonic legions. The game will allow users to choose from six classes such as Barbarians, Crusaders, Demon Hunters, Monks, Necromancers and Arcanists as they traverse eight creature-infested areas. During the adventure it will be possible to interact and chat with other players, as well as participate in live events with everyone on the same server.

According to Blizzard, the PC version wasn’t originally planned, but the main feedback they received after announcing the game was that fans wanted to play the game on their computers. In a statement made on the official website, the company commented that it did not seem to do justice to the franchise to release a game designed for mobile devices on PC, but that they wanted the game to reach the largest possible audience.

2 of 2 Blizzard listened to the requests of fans of the franchise and created the version of Diablo Immortal for PC — Photo: Reproduction / Blizzard Blizzard listened to the requests of fans of the franchise and created the version of Diablo Immortal for PC – Photo: Reproduction / Blizzard

The deciding factor was the fact that Blizzard was aware that many users would try to play the game through emulators such as BlueStacks. According to the company, the open beta period in the PC version will serve to improve the adaptation of the title on computers before officially launching it.

Diablo Immortal will support joysticks on both PC and mobile devices. On the computer, it will be possible to move your character with the W, A, S, D keys, something unusual in the series. It will still be possible to use just the mouse, but the developers wanted the walk and attack function of the mobile version to be available in the PC version as well. The desktop version’s interface has also been slimmed down from the mobile version so that players don’t accidentally click and get a better view of the action.

Diablo is one of the most traditional franchises in the RPG genre. The first title was released in 1997 and the critically acclaimed sequel, Diablo 2, recently received a remake called Diablo 2: Resurrected for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. The game became known for its style, which encourages you to play battles against the forces of evil several times so that the character becomes stronger and stronger. The next installment in the series, Diablo 4, has already been announced, but does not have a release date.