Discover the relationship between food and sleep

Surely, you’ve noticed that some meals get in the way of falling asleep. Especially the diets richer in fats are real poisons for a good night’s sleep. Therefore, food and sleep are directly related and it is worth knowing how to maintain this healthy relationship.

How to improve the relationship between food and sleep:

One of the ingredients for a good night’s sleep is food. A proper diet, especially before bed, can be decisive to rest or spend late nights. Although not new, the number of people who doubt it is high. After all, almost 70% of the population reports sleeping difficulties, according to a survey by the Instituto do Sono in São Paulo.

This is a recent data that was based on interviews with 1,600 Brazilians in 24 states. The numbers still indicate that 60% of people wake up several times after falling asleep.

From there, several symptoms begin to appear and bother the patient’s life. It is common for the person to be more irritable, less productive and with excess fatigue. Not only that, the rate of cardiovascular accidents is higher in people who don’t sleep well. In general, the functioning of the organism is compromised without rest. Therefore, it is necessary to understand what links food and sleep in order to sleep better.

Food and sleep: what to avoid

To sleep better, you need to invest time taking care of your health. Nothing too heavy, really. Performing frequent physical exercises, even if they are small walks, helps to improve rest. A good diet, especially at night, also greatly improves the situation.

Fatty and difficult to digest foods require more effort from the body at a time that should be rest. In other words, eating poorly at night forces the body to continue working on its “off” time. So understand which foods should be avoided to ensure a harmonious relationship between food and sleep:

– Butter; Margarine; ice cream, milk chocolate bars, full-fat dairy, meats, high sodium, caffeine and energy drinks; pepper, spicy sauces; sausages and processed; cheeses; bread; beef.

What can you eat:

– Soothing teas; integral carbohydrate; white and light cheeses (fresh); oilseeds; honey; soups; cooked vegetables; broths; among others.