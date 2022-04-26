Disney Speedstorm confirmed for PS5 and PS4

Gameloft revealed, this Monday (25), the platforms for which Disney Speedstorm, the “Mickey’s Mario Kart”, will be available. The title will come to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

The announcement came in a short teaser for the game. In the video, you can see some of the elements that make up the racing arcade, such as items that hinder the opponent and speed boosts — in the best Mario Kart and Crash Team Racing style. Watch:

Anyone who wants to register to be among the first to play Disney Speedstorm can do so on the official website. Fans will have an all-star cast at their disposal: names like Mickey, Donald Duck, Mulan, Captain Jack Sparrow and Sulley (Monsters Inc.) will be playable characters.

For now, there is still no concrete release date for the game. The only thing certain is that it will arrive in winter 2022.

More about Disney Speedstorm

Gameloft has already brought some news about the title. According to the developer, the island docks in Pirates of the Caribbean, Mowgli’s Jungle: The Wolf Boy, Mulan’s Great Wall of China and Monsters’ Scared Floor will be some of the maps. Also, look forward to regular seasonal content — new clues and characters will arrive over time.

