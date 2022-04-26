El Salvador extends exception regime to contain gangs

The Legislative Assembly of El Salvador, at the request of President Nayib Bukele, yesterday extended the exception regime enacted on March 27 to contain homicidal gang violence for one month.

“With 67 votes in favour, the extension of legislative decree 333 that contemplates the exception regime is approved”, declared the president of Parliament, Ernesto Castro.

The new legislative decree instructs that “security conditions persist that urgently demand the extension of the exception regime due to the circumstances that motivated it to continue to exist”.

The first month of the exception regime, which expired today, allowed the authorities to arrest 16,000 members of criminal gangs without a court order.

The measure also restricts freedom of association, the right to defence, extends the term of arrests while investigations take place and makes it possible to intervene in the media.

As soon as Bukele signs the new decree, the extension starts tomorrow.

Also yesterday, Parliament passed a law that contains a special transitional regime to “simplify and facilitate” the acquisition of tax-free goods and services by the state to meet the emergency.

The authorities propose to build new prisons to hold the thousands of “pandilleros” they detained.

At the president’s request, the government-controlled Congress also approved, in early April, a reform to punish gang members with up to 45 years in prison.

“More than 16,000 terrorists removed from the streets in just 29 days. We continue the war against gangs”, highlighted the official on Twitter.

Police said on Saturday that they had captured 590 mafiosi and since the beginning of the offensive on March 26, they have held 16,053 detainees, an unprecedented number in the last 30 years in that Central American country.

El Salvador suffers from attacks by the MS-13 (Mara Salvatrucha) and Barrio 18 gangs, among others, which total 70,000 members, of which 32,000 are imprisoned after the new security policy.

Based on a survey published Thursday by CID Gallup, the president said that “91% of Salvadorans support the war against gangs that our government promotes.”

Bukele declared war on gangs operating in the country after the murder of 87 people between March 25 and 27, crimes that authorities have linked to the actions of these criminal groups.

The reform also includes punishing up to 15 years in prison for spreading gang messages in the media.

With the offensive, the authorities managed to stop the homicidal escalation since March 28.