European Commission says ‘it is possible’ to pay in rubles for Russian gas

247 – The European Commission said it “appears to be possible” for European buyers of Russian natural gas to pay for the input in rubles, as determined by Vladimir Putin in response to the sanctions. The body says paying in rubles would not violate EU law.

“EU companies can ask their Russian counterparts to fulfill their contractual obligations in the same way as before the adoption of the decree, i.e. by depositing the amount due in euros or dollars,” the EC said in an April 21 document. .

“The decree does not preclude a payment process that complies with EU restrictive measures. However, the procedure for derogating from the decree’s requirements is still unclear,” he said.

However, an EC spokesperson told S&P Global Commodity Insights on April 22 that the EU requires that existing supply contracts be honored.

“With our G7 partners, we have clearly expressed our position: agreed contracts must be respected,” said the EC spokesperson.

“97% of the relevant contracts explicitly stipulate payment in euros or dollars. Companies with such contracts must not adhere to Russian requirements,” the spokesperson said.

“The EU will continue to respond in a united way to this latest attempt by Russia to circumvent our sanctions,” he said.

