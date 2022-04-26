Finland and Sweden to start NATO candidacy in May, says media | World

Finland and Sweden will jointly express their desire to join NATO in May, the newspapers “Iltalehti” in Finland and “Expressen” in Sweden reported on Monday, citing sources close to the matter.

Despite closer cooperation with the military alliance since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, the Nordic countries chose to stay out. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced the Sweden and Finland to consider whether their long-standing military neutrality is still the best means of ensuring national security.

According to Iltalehti, the leaders of Finland and Sweden plan to meet the week of May 16 and then publicly announce their plans to apply to join the military alliance.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto declined to comment, but repeated his long-held view that he would prefer Finland and Sweden to make similar choices.

The Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported separately, citing sources close to the Swedish government offices, that the United States and the United Kingdom had promised Sweden a greater military presence, deeper military exercises and “strong political” support from NATO countries during a possible process. of candidacy to NATO.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the “Expressen” and “Aftonbladet” reports.

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin said two weeks ago, while visiting her Swedish counterpart Magdalena Andersson, that she expected Finland to make its decision to apply for NATO membership within weeks.

Stockholm is carrying out a security policy review, which includes possible NATO membership, with results expected in mid-May.

