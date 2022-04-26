First private space station mission returns to Earth – 25/04/2022 – Science

Three businessmen and a former NASA astronaut (American space agency) landed this Monday (25) in Florida waters aboard a SpaceX spacecraft, a company founded by Elon Musk. They returned after 15 days on the International Space Station (ISS) as part of a private mission.

The capsule and its four passengers landed around 1 pm local time (2 pm GMT) after a dizzying descent, slowed by entry into the atmosphere and huge parachutes.

A SpaceX vessel will pick them up in the Atlantic Ocean near Jacksonville.

The mission, named Ax-1, was organized by the American company Axiom Space and was the first completely private mission to go to the ISS.

Axiom purchased SpaceX’s means of transport and paid NASA for the use of its station.

The four crew members — three customers who paid tens of millions of dollars each and former Spanish-American astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegría — took off on April 8 from Florida.

They arrived at the ISS the next day and were only supposed to spend eight days there.

However, his departure was delayed several times last week due to bad weather conditions. They ended up spending 15 days on the ISS and 17 in total in orbit.

“Thanks again for all the support during this adventure, which lasted longer and was even more exciting than expected,” said Michael López-Alegría, mission commander, as he departed.

Alongside him were American Larry Connor, head of a real estate company, Canadian Mark Pathy, head of an investment company, and former Israeli pilot Eytan Stibbe, co-founder of an investment fund.

All four refuse to be considered “space tourists”.

They say they have carried out a series of experiments aboard the ISS, in collaboration with research centers and universities, on aging and heart health, among other topics.

Canadian Mark Pathy also spent a lot of time at the famous observation dome on the ISS to photograph the Earth, according to the station’s logbook, published on a NASA blog.

new missions

Monday’s landing was the fifth by a manned Dragon spacecraft. SpaceX regularly transports NASA astronauts to the ISS.

There are currently seven people aboard the station: three Americans and one German who arrived on a SpaceX spacecraft, the crew known as Crew-3, and three Russians who traveled aboard a Soyuz rocket.

They will be joined in the coming days by another four astronauts, three Americans and one Italian, Crew-4. Once the transfer is complete, Crew-3 will return to Earth.

Elon Musk’s company also carried out another completely private mission last year (Inspiration4), but this one did not reach the space station and the four passengers only stayed in the capsule for three days.

In the past, there have been visits to the ISS, especially in the 2000s. However, the visitors flew aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket, accompanied by cosmonauts.

Last year, Russia resumed those trips, sending in a film crew and a Japanese billionaire.

NASA, in turn, encourages the privatization of low orbit. On the one hand, it wants to generate revenue from these private missions, and it has already approved a second one, Ax-2. Furthermore, once the ISS is retired around 2030, the US agency does not want to manage the operation of a new space station and prefers that this be left to private companies.

Thus, NASA would limit itself to contracting the services of these companies to send its astronauts and would focus on space exploration.

Axiom Space is one of the most advanced companies in this niche: it wants to launch its first module, from its own station, in 2024. At first, the structure would dock with the ISS, before becoming autonomous and replacing the station.

The Ax-1 experience is a first step, according to its directors, to lay the foundations for future missions.