for what it is for and how to use it in our kitchen, check

Brusque, Tuesday, April 26, by Daiane de Souza – According to the Tua Saúde portal, one of the largest in Brazil in health and body care, the Linseed oil ends up being rich in omega three and that is why it is so recommended by nutritionists, even more so for your older patients who are suffering from dehydrated skin and drier hair (including hair loss).

Discover now absolutely everything about the consumption of flaxseed oil

It is recommended that consumption be up to two spoons, at most, per day. Beware of overeating because it can compromise your health and well-being. See, below, what are the advantages of using this oil on a daily basis.

Cardiovascular disease prevention it helps to control diseases related to arteries. Therefore, you have less risk of suffering from a heart problem!

Regulation of cholesterol levels because it manages to control the elasticity of the arteries even more, there is also, as a consequence, a control of bad cholesterol.

Osteoporosis prevention improves the human body’s ability to consume the calculus that is present in our body, replenished in our food mainly through the consumption of eggs.

Improved intestinal transit ideal for those who suffer from problems such as abdominal pain and excess gas. You can spend more time in the bathroom and you won’t suffer from it anymore.

The YouTube channel of Dr Gabriel Pazini posted a video covering more about what flaxseed oil is and whether or not it really is good for humans. The content of this video is quite interesting and worth checking out below our article, see:

