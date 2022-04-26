Futures Ibovespa declines for the 7th consecutive day; dollar rises and approaches the level of R$ 5

The Ibovespa futures started this Tuesday (26) with another drop, following the pre-market indices in the United States. The difference is that Wall Street is coming off a bullish session, after a turnaround in business yesterday, after the confirmation of the purchase of Twitter by the multibillionaire Elon Musk. Here in Brazil, the stock market gained some momentum, but was unable to follow the turnaround and closed lower for the sixth consecutive day.

The situation in China continues to inspire caution, with the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the country bringing the threat of new lockdowns. Tests are being carried out en masse in the Chinese capital Beijing as authorities roll out new stimulus measures to offset restrictions. At commodities recovering steam, but not all: while the barrel of Brent oil returns to US$ 103, up more than 1%, the price of iron ore falls again, falling 2.53% on the Dalian Stock Exchange.

Here in Brazil, pay attention to inflation. The Central Bank released its Focus Report again today with economists’ forecasts. A month ago the market operated without this reference, due to the BC servers strike. Four bulletins were published today and, in the most recent one, economists’ outlook for the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in 2022 is 7.65%, with Selic at 13.25%.

At 9:20 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures for June was down 0.5%, at 111,720 points.

The dollar hits high for the third consecutive day and is approaching the level of R$ 5. At the same time, the commercial dollar was trading at R$ 4.918 in the purchase and sale, with a high of 0.88%.

Future interest rates once again point to a downward trend, especially for longer maturities: DIF23, +0.01 pp, at 12.96%; DIF25, -0.03 pp, at 11.96%; DIF27, -0.03 pp, at 11.79%; DIF29, -0.06 pp, at 11.91%; and DIF31, -0.05 pp, at 12.03%.

New York index futures give back part of the gains from the day before: the Dow Jones futures retreated 0.39%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures operated down 0.34% and 0.36%, respectively.

European stock markets are rehearsing recovery, although the war in Ukraine continues without signs of a truce. Vladimir Putin’s offensive against the neighboring country continues. According to the agency France Pressthe head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, said that the danger of a world war is serious and cannot be underestimated.

European shares closed sharply lower yesterday as concerns over a resurgence of Covid cases in China overshadowed the re-election of Emmanuel Macron in France.

Technical analysis by Pamela Semezatto, investment analyst and day trader specialist at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“It reached the support region yesterday and left a candlestick pattern known as a ‘hammer’. This pattern when triggered suggests bullish movement and, considering that the downward movement is already stretched and is on a support, a few bullish days would be interesting. But the short-term trend is still elusive, until it shows ups and downs either up or down.”

Dollar

“It continues in the rebounding movement of the fall, for now, without showing much displacement in the buying candles. Next resistance is at R$5,060.”

