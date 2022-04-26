Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in super offer at R$ 3599 – All in Technology

Despite not being new to the market, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra still delivers great features and a beautiful design. And today, it’s at its best price with a discount coupon starting at R$3599 in cash or R$3999 in up to 10 fixed installments on the card.

About its features, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and QHD+ resolution. In practice, this screen delivers great quality both for everyday use and for videos and games. In addition, the 4,500mAh battery supports 25W fast charging.

Another highlight of this smartphone is its hardware. Equipped with an Exynos 990 chip and 12GB of RAM, the device can perform tasks very fluidly. There’s also a 108MP super main camera and a 12MP telephoto lens that has up to 100x digital zoom.

Main features:

Screen : 6.9 2X Dynamic AMOLED and up to 120 Hz refresh rate;

: 6.9 2X Dynamic AMOLED and up to 120 Hz refresh rate; Processor :Exynos 990 octa-core 2.7 GHz (Brazil and rest of the world) or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus octa-core 3.0 GHz (United States, Canada and South Korea)

:Exynos 990 octa-core 2.7 GHz (Brazil and rest of the world) or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus octa-core 3.0 GHz (United States, Canada and South Korea) RAM : 8GB / 12GB

: 8GB / 12GB internal storage : 128GB, 256GB or 512GB;

: 128GB, 256GB or 512GB; Frontal camera : 10 megapixels (f/2.2)

: 10 megapixels (f/2.2) Back camera : Triple 108MP (f/1.8) + 12MP (f/3.0) + 12MP (f/2.2)

: Triple 108MP (f/1.8) + 12MP (f/3.0) + 12MP (f/2.2) Operational system : Android 10 with One UI 2.1 interface

: Android 10 with One UI 2.1 interface Drums : 4,500 mAh with 25W fast charging in the box and support for 45W

: 4,500 mAh with 25W fast charging in the box and support for 45W Colors : Mystic Bronze (bronze), Mystic Black (black) and Mystic White (white)

: Mystic Bronze (bronze), Mystic Black (black) and Mystic White (white) Dimensions and weight: 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm, 208 grams.

Coming to its lowest price point, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is an excellent buy even in 2022. However, follow the steps below correctly to get the best discount:

Install the Submarine App

Open any of the links below with App Submarino:

White

Black

Bronze

On the payment screen, use the coupon: ELETRO10

