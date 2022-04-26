Galaxy S20 FE with Snapdragon 865 at an unprecedented price in Brazil – Tudo em Tecnologia

A sales success since 2021, the Galaxy S20 FE reached its lowest price in 2022. With Qualcomm chipset and good cameras, the model has a special discount starting at R$1736 in cash or R$1978 in up to 10x on the card fixed.

Equipped with the Snapdragon 865 chipset, the Galaxy S20 FE is capable of handling intense tasks without experiencing stutters or slowdowns. It is available in versions with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal space. In addition, it includes an IP68 coated finish that protects it from water and dust.

For photos, Samsung has included a triple camera setup. In practice, there is a 12MP main lens, a 12MP ultrawide sensor and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3X true zoom. In addition, it has a 32MP front camera that can be used for selfies and video calls.

Galaxy S20 FE – Features:

Screen: 6.5 inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate

6.5 inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate Processor: Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon 865 RAM: 6GB / 8GB

6GB / 8GB Internal storage: 128GB / 256GB

128GB / 256GB Back camera: 12MP + 12MP + 8MP (Main, Wide, 3x Zoom Telephoto)

12MP + 12MP + 8MP (Main, Wide, 3x Zoom Telephoto) Frontal camera: 32MP

32MP Dimensions: 74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm

74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm Weight: 190 grams

190 grams Battery: 4,500 mAh, 25W wired charging (15W in-box charger), 10W wireless charging, reverse charging;

Others: IP68 water resistance, on-screen fingerprint reader

With a super discount, the Galaxy S20 FE is the right choice for those looking for value for money. However, correctly follow the steps below to get the best discount: