German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Tuesday that the country had authorized the delivery of tanks to Ukraine. The move marks a clear shift from Berlin’s cautious policy on military support for Kiev.

The government has agreed to sign off on delivery of used Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, it said at an international meeting of defense ministers at the US air base in Ramstein. There, forty countries participate in emergency negotiations to bolster Ukrainian defenses.

France undertook to give the Caesar cannon, with a range of 40 kilometers, and the United Kingdom provided anti-aircraft missiles and Starstreak tanks.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been criticized for refusing to send heavy weapons directly to Ukraine, despite heralding a “turning point” in his defense policy in response to the war. He was accused of weak leadership by the opposition.

On the other hand, according to the British newspaper The Guradianits Social Democrats (SPD) are reluctant to break with its flexible policy towards Moscow.

The chancellor justified his cautious approach by saying he wants to avoid a direct confrontation between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Russia, a nuclear power.

However, the guardian reports that the three coalition parties now plan to present a joint proposal in parliament calling for the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine. The document urges the government to “continue and, where possible, accelerate the delivery of necessary equipment to Ukraine, including extending the delivery of heavy weapons and complex systems.”

It also suggests that Ukrainian soldiers be trained in Germany and other NATO countries to learn how to use the weapons.