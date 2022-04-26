Germany abandons war caution and sends heavy weapons to Ukraine

08 April 2022, Great Britain, London: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), stands during a press conference after the talks. Scholz is on his inaugural visit to the United Kingdom. The bilateral talks focused on the Ukraine war and its consequences. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa (Photo by Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been criticized for refusing to send heavy weapons directly to Ukraine despite announcing a “turning point” in his defense policy in response to the war – 04/08/2022 picture alliance/Getty Images