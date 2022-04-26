Germany to authorize deployment of tanks to Ukraine

Authorization can be given this Tuesday edit

247 – It is expected for this Tuesday (26), authorization from the German government for the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine. This is what government sources reported, according to the AFP news agency.

This comes after weeks of hesitation that raised doubts among allies about the German government’s commitment to European security.

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht is expected to announce the delivery of about 50 Gepard anti-aircraft vehicles to Ukraine during a meeting of more than 40 nations to be held at Ramstein air base later on Tuesday.

Germany’s defense industry has been offering to sell Gepard vehicles to Ukraine since February, but was blocked by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government, which led to protests inside and outside the country.

