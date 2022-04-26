Giant 11-month-old baby impresses by fitting into clothes for three-year-olds

Mom Alexa Priego, 31, from Manhattan, New York (USA), went viral on social media when she showed the size of her 11-month-old son Kason. The baby already wears clothes designed for three-year-olds and oozes cuteness with her folds.















According to Alexa, the son was born with a normal weight of 3.5 kg, but became huge after two months of breastfeeding. The woman, who works as a hospital administrator, said people often stop her on the street because they are surprised by the size of the child.

At 11 months old, Kason is about the same weight as a two-year-old. “He’s the heaviest baby in the world,” Alexa said. “He is very tall and robust. When people see him, they ask his age and are shocked when I say 11 months because they expect him to be older,” she explained.

Alexa, who is the mother of two other children (Owen, 10, and Gracie, 4), said doctors said she produces too much milk, which could contribute to Kason’s enormous size. After being breastfed for several months, the mother switched to formula feeding and has recently been weaning the baby.

Still according to Alexa, different from what some people think, Kason is a totally healthy baby. “He is the easiest baby to take care of – he is so laid back and always smiles at people. He crawls and can walk when he clings to the side of the couch and tries to stand on everything. He is a very active boy. He crawls really fast too – he’s too fast for a big boy!” said the mother.