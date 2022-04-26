‘Good’ cholesterol protects the body and may prevent Alzheimer’s, study says

HDL, also called “good cholesterol”, has particles that act in the human body and help protect against Alzheimer’s. The information was released by scientists at the University of South Carolina and published on the 13th in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia.

HDL works by removing a percentage of cholesterol from the arteries, which improves blood flow and helps prevent heart attacks and strokes.

+ Check out five treatments for Alzheimer’s

+ Largest Alzheimer’s risk study ever suggests new disease pathways

The study was conducted from the investigation of HDL particles in 180 healthy adults with a mean age of 76 years. The more HDL particles in the body, the better the performance of cognitive function.

The hypothesis tested is that HDL particles reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s due to the ability to exchange lipids (elimination of fat from the body), which affects the neuronal membrane and vascular and synaptic functions.

HDL levels, therefore, can be used as a parameter to prevent Alzheimer’s and open up possibilities for exploring healthy cholesterol in new therapies.

Artificial intelligence maps Alzheimer’s

Mayo Clinic researchers have developed an Artificial Intelligence learning process from images of the brains of Alzheimer’s patients to explain the relationship between brain anatomy and mental processing. The data were published in the scientific journal Nature.

Alzheimer’s is described as a failure in the processing of toxic proteins amyloid and tau, which are deposited in areas of the brain and cause failures in neuronal transmission, which generates symptoms such as memory loss and difficulty in communication.

“This new model may improve our understanding of how the brain works and fails during aging and Alzheimer’s disease, offering new ways to monitor, prevent and treat disorders of the mind,” says David T. Jones, Mayo Clinic neurologist and author of the study, in a note.

The model measures brain glucose through positron emission tomography. The researchers found that 51% of the variations in brain glucose patterns of patients with dementia can be explained in ten patterns.

“This new computational model, with greater validation and support, has the potential to redirect scientific efforts to focus on the dynamics of the biology of complex systems in the study of mind and dementia, rather than on misfolded proteins,” says Jones.

According to a study by the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) and the University of Queensland, Australia, Alzheimer’s affects more than 1 million Brazilians, a number that could reach 4 million in 2051. Despite having a genetic origin, habits such as smoking and an unbalanced diet can influence the development of the disease.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat