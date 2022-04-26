Great Nonconformity: the period of up to 1 billion years without geological records on Earth

Raju Singh 2 mins ago Technology Comments Off on Great Nonconformity: the period of up to 1 billion years without geological records on Earth 0 Views

  • Carlos Serrano – @carliserrano
  • BBC News World

horseshoe curve

Credit, getty

photo caption,

History of our planet is written in a book whose pages are made of rocks. But what happens when a good chunk of those pages are ripped out?

The rocks on the Earth’s surface are like a book that tells the whole story of our planet.

Each of the soil layers that make up mountains, canyons, cliffs and other landforms are like pages that contain information about when and how the landscape we see today was formed.

The rocks closest to the earth’s crust are the first pages of the book, the ones that tell the beginning of the story.

From there, as more layers overlap, we learn from our planet’s more recent times.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Diablo Immortal arrives in June 2022 for mobile and will have a PC version

THE Blizzard confirmed the release date of Immortal Diablofirst franchise title devil for mobile devices. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved