GTA 6’s graphics engine is ‘ahead of its time’, says insider

All Rockstar Games had to do to start a wave of speculation and rumors was to confirm that it is developing GTA 6 — which might not even be the name of the game. Now an insider has said that the game’s new graphics engine should exceed all expectations.

On his Twitter profile, Chris Klippel, creator of Rockstar Magazine and famous in the franchise community for revealing news ahead of time, stated that the new Rockstar Games Graphic Engine, or RAGE9, is “far ahead” of what we currently see in the industry.

“Visibly, the new version of the Rockstar Games graphics engine (RAGE9), which will be used to GTA 6, it will be amazing,” said the insider. “I received very positive responses, we really shouldn’t be disappointed in this regard. We’re talking about a graphics engine way ahead of its time,” he revealed.

Responding to a fan, though cautious, he was excited: “I don’t want to get too far ahead, because I’ve only heard about it, I couldn’t see it with my own eyes. But apparently the goal is to beat the Unreal Engine,” concluded Kippel.

While Rockstar Games does not reveal more of the awaited game, speculation continues to appear. The remastered version of San Andreas, for example, may contain an easter egg for the new title. Another rumor also suggests that the next game could take place in Vice City and Liberty City.

GTA 6 There is still no release date or official title revealed.

