Health Department carries out sanitary inspection at luxury resort after suspected food infection in guests | Goiás

Health Secretary André Luiz Dias Mattos said he and the team arrived at the resort at 11 am to inspect the kitchen and food.
THE g1 contacted the advice of the Rio Quente Resorts complex and is awaiting an answer about the sanitary inspection.
On Sunday, the hotel chain reported the case is being followed up by a team of nutritionists from the resort, but that there were no serious cases. According to the advisory, the food was sent for analysis and detailed investigation.
Tourists are taken to an outpatient clinic after getting sick from food poisoning at a luxury resort in Rio Quente, Goiás – Photo: Personal Archive
“The most important thing will be the arrival of the results of the laboratory tests of the samples of the food that were collected and sent for analysis in São Paulo. Which should take around 20 days”, explained the secretary.
The team will also review medical reports to find a common ground where patients, or most of them, ate inside the complex on Sunday.
A tourist who did not want to be identified and who was staying at the resort, reported alleged food poisoning among guests. He said that about 50 people, including his 11-year-old son, had to be taken to the outpatient clinic of the complex after eating in the restaurant of one of the hotels.
“Adults, elderly and children who ate the same things, hearts of palm, pasta, vomiting a lot. Many with diarrhea, vomiting, and others with fever and headache as well,” the man reported.
Rio Quente Resorts in Goiás — Photo: Publicity/Social Networks Rio Quente Resorts
The Municipality of Rio Quente informed in a note, on Sunday, that the Municipal Hospital did not receive patients for this type of care and no complaint was made.
The statement also highlighted that a sanitary inspection was carried out in the central kitchen of the complex, which found no irregularities, about 60 days ago.
The Civil Police chief said that the corporation did not receive information about the case.
