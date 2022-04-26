Health Department confirms two cases of zika virus in pregnant women and warns, in Goiás | Goiás

The State Health Department (SES-GO) confirmed two cases of zika virus in pregnant women and warns that the records do not increase. According to the folder, the cases were registered in Vicentinópolis and Inhumas.

Vicentinópolis’ mother has already given birth and the child will undergo evaluation by the microcephaly investigation committee, so that the child can be diagnosed. The other pregnancy is being monitored.

In all, the secretariat confirmed 11 cases of zika virus infection in Goiás, transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the same as dengue and Chikungunya.

The Superintendent of Health Surveillance at SES, Flúvia Amorim, explained that the virus is active and circulating, which requires care from residents.

According to Flúvia Amorim, there were no records of pregnant women infected with the Zika virus last year. The disease can cause serious sequelae in babies, such as microcephaly, a congenital malformation in which the newborn’s head is smaller than expected.

The superintendent explained that the possibility of the child developing microcephaly is greater if the mother is infected in the first trimester of pregnancy.

“Pregnant women need to be careful, use repellents, if possible. Last year we did not have any pregnant women infected. But with the virus active and circulating, cases may increase,” said Flúvia Amorim.

