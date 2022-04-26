In Moscow, UN Secretary General calls for immediate ceasefire | World

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, is in Moscow on Tuesday (26), where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The visit is seen as a possible milestone in Ukraine’s war, which has lasted more than two months, and comes amid escalating tensions after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday (25) he saw a real risk of a Third World War.

Guterres’ agenda in Moscow began precisely with a meeting with Lavrov, to whom he asked for a ceasefire as soon as possible.

“We are extremely interested in finding ways to create conditions for effective dialogue, for a ceasefire as soon as possible, for a peaceful solution”, declared the Secretary-General.

At the meeting, Lavrov said they both have “different interpretations” of Ukraine, but that doesn’t stop the two from talking. The minister also stated that he will discuss multilateralism and the role of the UN with the Secretary-General.

Guterres said his priority is to minimize human suffering.

In the afternoon, Guterres will meet with Vladimir Putin, with whom he must discuss the central points to put an end to the war in Ukraine.

After the visit to Russia, the Secretary General will go to Kiev, where he will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

One of the main topics that will be up for debate between Guterres and Putin will be the situation in Mariupol, the city in southern Ukraine that Russia claims to have conquered. Russian troops continue to surround the Azovstal complex, one of Europe’s largest metallurgical plants where thousands of soldiers and civilians still resist the occupation.