iPhone 14: A16 chip and new 48 MP camera should be exclusive to the Pro versions

The entry-level iPhone 14 models will lack some of this generation’s standout features, such as new A16 chip and 48 MP wide camera , according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter, he suggests that these news will be restricted to Pro models, while the most basic models should keep the iPhone 13’s 12 MP wide camera, as well as the A15 chip from the previous generation.

This situation, which may have been generated from global chip shortages, had already been suggested by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously.

Gurman points out that the iPhone 14 Max, with a 6.7-inch screen, can be $200 less than the current iPhone 13 Pro Max, also with the same screen size. He further reiterates that the iPhone 14 will have a similar design to the previous phones, but that the Pro models will have a new Face ID pill notch, with a circular cutout for the camera.