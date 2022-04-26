Is thirty minutes of exercise a day enough to stay healthy?



The food and supplement industry does not allow the population to forget how important it is to stay healthy. Social networks currently invade our homes with images and videos of how to keep healthy habits up to date, however, what does science say about this? We know that the best way to start a health routine is from a balanced quality diet, after all, food is the fuel for the functioning of our body and good fuel makes any machine work better.

In addition to healthy eating, regular physical exercise is advisable, especially now where the world is surrounded by enabling technologies that end up making people’s daily lives less active. But how much exercise is really necessary to maintain health?

Many questions end up circling the minds of the population that wants a better and longer life.

Literature

For many years, scientists have been studying the practice of physical exercises and trying to quantify the ideal daily “dose”. In 2008, they finally reached a consensus on the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans which was updated in 2018 after extensive reviews of the specific literature found. In this consensus, they concluded that an individual who manages to accumulate 150 hours a week of moderate exercise or 75 hours a week of intense exercise tends to have a healthier life. Within this guideline, they exemplify how to divide these weekly hours and quantify the intensity of physical exercises to facilitate the understanding of this consensus.

150 minutes per week

Dr. I-Min Lee, professor of epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and who has been studying for decades about movement and health, says that: “To achieve greater longevity, 150 minutes a week of medium to high intensity physical activity is more than enough.“.

As a practical matter, the scientists recommend dividing this time into 30 minutes, five times a week, of brisk brisk walking sessions or similar exercise. “It is well known from large-scale well-conducted studies that 30 minutes a day of moderate-intensity physical exercise decreases the risk of premature death and various diseases such as stroke, heart attack, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and various types of diseases. cancer” reports Ulf Ekelund, professor specializing in the epidemiology of physical activity at Norwegian School of Sports Sciences in Oslo. He reports that moderate activities are those that increase your ventilation and heart rate until you feel tired between a level of five or six on a scale of zero to ten. Exemplifying:

Moderate intensity: You can speak but cannot sing during the exercise. For example, walking at a speed of 4.8 km/h; water aerobics; bicycle at a speed of 16 km/h and dance. It can also be measured by your heart rate, which must remain between 64% and 76% of your maximum heart rate, which is estimated by subtracting 220 from your age. For example, a 50-year-old has an estimated max HR of 170 bpm, moderate activity should keep your heart rate around 109 to 129 bpm.

segmented frequency

Some exercise scientists report that the thirty minutes a day can also be broken during the day, not necessarily having to be performed in a single session, the so-called “exercises snacks“. Recent studies conclude that this amount of daily exercise can be performed in whatever way is most convenient for the patient as long as they achieve the correct total time. Many people find it more plausible to take two 15-minute walks a day to work, walk with shopping bags, and use stairs instead of elevators. But always remember that these “snacks” should be carried out in a relatively more intense way, where you feel more tired and not like unpretentious walks.

Another way to segment total daily time is to focus total time on weekends. Although some studies show a decrease in the risk of premature death in patients who perform physical activity only on weekends, it is important to remember that spending every day of the week in a sedentary way and trying to compensate on the weekend is not ideal, because you end up losing the benefits of daily exercise such as better control of glucose levels and improved mood, in addition to increasing the risk of joint damage due to lack of regular training.

count your steps

Another way to optimize this time is to count steps, 150 minutes of exercise corresponds to about 7,000 to 8,000 steps per day. In a large-scale study by Dr Lee, which linked longevity to daily steps and published in March in The Lancetconcluded that an average of 8,000 to 10,000 steps per day for patients under 60 years and 6000 to 8000 steps per day for patients over 60 years is ideal for a longer life.

General considerations

It is important to note that this time reported in the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans it is only related to greater longevity and reduction of certain comorbidities and not to weight loss. Patients who need to maintain or lose weight need a greater amount of daily physical activity. A study of 35,000 middle-aged women showed that only those who exercised moderately for at least an hour a day managed to maintain their weight as they aged. Therefore, if the goal is to maintain or lose weight, more exercise should be performed.

In general, the more physical activity you do, the longer your longevity and the lower your chance of acquiring chronic diseases. “Any physical activity is better than none, every minute counts. Using the stairs on a regular basis even for a few minutes will be beneficial.“, concludes Dr Ekelund.

