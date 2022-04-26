Itamaraty shares congratulations to Macron for re-election in France; Bolsonaro does not speak out | Policy

Macron was re-elected after winning the second round on Sunday (24) against the far-right representative Marine Le Pen, who admitted defeat minutes after the polls closed.

“The Brazilian Government congratulates Emmanuel Macron on his re-election to the Presidency of the French Republic. Brazil reaffirms its willingness to work for the deepening of the historic ties that unite the two countries and bring mutual benefits to Brazilians and French people, and expresses its expectation of continuing to implement the broad bilateral agenda,” said the Itamaraty in a statement.

The relationship between Macron and Bolsonaro is marked by exchanges of criticism. One of the most sensitive issues is Brazilian environmental policy, criticized by the French leader. Bolsonaro, in turn, accuses Macron of having hidden interests in relation to the Brazilian forest.

Bolsonaro also created controversy by making a comment about the French first lady, to which Macron reacted.

In a message on a social network about the performance of Brazilian Air Force (FAB) planes to fight the fires in the Amazon, a follower posted photos of the presidents accompanied by their wives with the following question: “Do you understand now why Macron is persecuting Bolsonaro?”. The follower added: “I envy the president of Macron, believe me [sic]”. Bolsonaro responded to the comment saying: “Rodrigo Andreaça does not humiliate kkkkk”.

Macron criticized the comment as “extraordinarily disrespectful”. The French head of state also said that he hopes that Brazilians will quickly have a president who is up to the task.

“What can I say? It’s sad, it’s sad. But it’s sad, first of all, for him and for Brazilians. I think Brazilian women are undoubtedly ashamed to read this about their president,” Macron said. .

“I think Brazilians, who are a great people, are also ashamed to see this behavior — they expect, when you are president, that you behave well towards others,” said the French president.

In November, Macron received with the honors of head of state at the Elysée Palace former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a pre-candidate for president in this year’s election and Bolsonaro’s opponent, who will seek reelection (image below).

1 of 1 Former President Lula during a meeting with Emmanuel Macron, President of France, in November, in Paris — Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Reproduction/Twitter

In 2019, Bolsonaro said France’s president would have to “take back insults” against him and Brazil before considering accepting US$20 million in aid from G7 countries to fight fires in the Amazon.

Bolsonaro said Macron called him a “liar” and threatened the sovereignty of the Amazon by talking about defining an “international status” for the Amazon.

The president made the statements when asked why the country did not accept the help offered by the G7, proposed after the disclosure of record numbers of fires. Bolsonaro presented conditions to talk about the topic.

“Firstly, Mr Macron must withdraw the insults he made to me. First, he called me a liar. And then, information that I had, that our sovereignty is open in the Amazon”, declared Bolsonaro as he left Palácio da Alvorada.

“In order to talk or accept anything from France, that has the best possible intentions, he will have to withdraw those words and then we can talk,” he added.