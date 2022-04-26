Lavrov says Russia will hold peace talks with Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov said today that Moscow will maintain peace talks with Ukraine. Lavrov also accused Kiev of “appearing” to be willing to talk.

“Goodwill has limits. And if it is not reciprocal, it does not contribute to the negotiation process,” said Lavrov, quoted by Russian news agencies.

But we will continue to negotiate with the team sent by [presidente ucraniano Volodimir] Zelensky, and contacts will continue

Serghei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister

The Russian minister also said that a nuclear war is “unacceptable”. He criticized the sending of weapons to Ukraine by Western countries such as the US. Russia said it was “unacceptable” for the United States to continue to send weapons to Ukraine.

“NATO, by arming Ukraine, is effectively entering a proxy war against Russia,” Lavrov said.

‘Russians overcame Nazi crimes in Mariupol ‘, says military chief

Head of the military administration of the Donetsk region, pavlo Kyrylenko compared the situation in Mariupol today with that of almost eight decades ago, when the city was occupied by the Nazis. Today, the port city in the Donetsk region is besieged by forces russianswho two months ago invaded Ukraine.

“More atrocities, more murders, more destruction. The Russians have already repeated and surpassed the crimes of the Nazis in Mariupol. They will repeat the inglorious flight,” said Kyrylenko. authorities of Mariupol estimate that more than 10,000 people were killed in the city.

The military chief recovered statements from residents of Mariupol given to the press in September 1943 regarding the Nazi occupation. They said the city there was transformed into a “great cemetery”.

For Kyrylenkothe inhabitants could not “foresee at the time that the occupation russian would be even more devastating.”

Citing reports in Soviet newspapers at the time, he recalled the German escape, with records of looting and attacks. “ANDas then, all will end sadly for the invaders, and the blue and yellow flag of liberty will again fly over Mariupol“, he said Kyrylenko.

Today, Mariupol is practically destroyed, with resistance in the area of ​​the azovstal. This Monday (25), the Russians demanded the evacuation of civilians from the site. Ukraine has indicated that it fears a Russian attack to remove this group from the site.

* With ANSA