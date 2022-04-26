Life in Shanghai in lockdown against covid: ‘I paid almost R$300 for rotten meat’

Two Rotten Pork Chops

Two pork chops that Will Liu says were rotten after he paid the equivalent of R$300 for them

“I paid 400 yuan for two rotten pork chops,” says Will Liu, a Shanghai resident, in exasperated tones.

He says he bought the product on the internet when he was hungry during the second week of lockdown in the city because of the covid-19 pandemic.

As China adheres to its “covid zero” strategy, Shanghai has entered its fifth week of lockdown in an attempt to eradicate the disease across its territory, a financial and business hub that is home to 25 million people.

Food delivery services are under pressure due to the extension of the lockdown

Following government guidelines, people have to order food and water and wait for the government to deliver vegetables, meat and eggs. But the extension of the lockdown has put a strain on delivery services, grocery websites and even the distribution of government supplies.

